British start-up adds 20 Bobcats





UK-based start-up EMY Plant Hire, the manufacturer has added more than 20 new Bobcat machines to their rental vehicles, including the articulated E85 mini excavator.

From left to right: Sam Lockert, hiring manager with co-directors, Emily Roberts and Andrew Dickens at EMY Plant Hire.

Headquartered in Lexom in northern Wales, EMY was founded in 2020 by Emily Roberts and director Andrew Dickens.

Provides general plant rental services to the construction, landscaping and utilities sectors in North Wales, Cheshire, Staffordshire and Shropshire.

The purchase of the articulated E85 made the new business one of the first rental companies to offer models in the UK.

This machine is the largest of the Bobcats compact excavators and is equipped with a four-cylinder Stage IIIB compliant Yanmar engine.

Emily Roberts, co-director of EMY Plant Hire, said: “At EMY Plant Hire, we are committed to providing our customers with first-class rental services, but we would like to rent more unique and innovative products.

We were one of the first rental companies to offer an articulated boom version of the E85, an unusual feature in the UK market, which prefers straight boom models. The articulated boom allows users to bring the E85’s arm closer and reach a lot higher, potentially providing a wider range of work.

EMY Plant employs the new Bobcat E85 articulated mini excavator along with the E62.

Along with the 8.5-ton E85, EMY also purchased a variety of Bobcat mini excavators, small loaders, telehandlers and attachments.

A total of 13 Bobcat mini excavators, including four E10z models and two E17z models, have been added to the EMY vehicles and now consist of more than 120 machines.

Here, 8 models of over 2 tons were combined, including the E20z, E26 and E45 mini excavators.

The EMY equipment order consisted of Bobcats S100 and S450 skid-steer loaders, T450 compact track loaders and TL30.70 and T40.180SLP telehandlers.

New machines for use with pallet forks, augers and bucket attachments were supplied by local dealer, Norwest Plant.

Yellowbook The Yellow Book is now searchable online and provided as a free-to-use directory for a variety of construction equipment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos