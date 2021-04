MoD contractor Babcock plans to cut 1,000 jobs in the UK and abroad | Babcock International

British defense firm Babcock International plans to cut 1,000 jobs and sell a number of companies after disclosing the write-off of 1.7 billion.

The company, the second-largest contractor in the Department of Defense, said it would have 850 jobs in the UK and the rest abroad. It employs approximately 30,000 people worldwide.

Job cuts are expected to save 40 million people per year, with a one-time cost of about $40 million. They form part of a plan to turn the business back by simplifying operations, with asset sales expected to raise at least $400 million next year.

Babcock said he had to go through the consultation process without revealing where the job would fall. It is headquartered in London and has shipyards, offices, equipment testing centers and research and development sites throughout the UK.

After reviewing the contract, Babcock realized that some weren’t as profitable as they had expected, and booked 1.7 billion damages and costs.

It warned that its annual operating profit will be down by $30 million from before. The company’s net debt was 750m at the end of March, less than $920 million estimated by city analysts. Prior to being affected by the review, operating income this year, down from 526 million last year, reached 370 million.

Despite the massive losses, the update was better than expected, and investors and analysts also cheered as Babcock announced that it did not need to fund shareholders. The stock price rose 34% in one step to 325p, then 30% higher.

Last year, the company’s CEO David Lockwood said he hopes workers affected by the cuts will sell their assets to new owners so people can find places to thrive.

He added: People will see this as a watershed moment when new companies start to emerge.

Babcock said he will focus on becoming an aerospace, defense and security company with leading naval companies across the UK, France, Canada, Australia and South Africa. Supports British Navy vessels and crew Just two years ago, after not finding enough work to maintain the yard, it closed Devon’s historic Appledore shipyard.

Analysts, led by Liberum’s Joe Brent, said the amortization amount was more than expected by many, but management said it was right for management to completely clear the balance sheet.

This is not divided into different departments, but I expect the majority to be related to aviation. The majority are one-off and the only cash impact is a continuing 30 million profit impact, but there are also some working capital reductions. We don’t expect any significant lasting cash impact we have. [rival] Sercos burdensome contract terms.

