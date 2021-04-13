The United States recommends a hiatus for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. here’s why





WASHINGTON The United States recommends a pause in the administration of the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred in the days following the vaccination. The clots have been seen with a reduced platelet count, which makes the usual treatment for blood clots, the anticoagulant heparin, potentially dangerous.

Over 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States, the vast majority without side or mild effects. The six women aged 18 to 48. A woman has died and a second woman from Nebraska has been hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will suspend use of the J&J vaccine, and states and other vendors are expected to follow suit. The other two authorized vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, are not affected by the break.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet count.

Until this process is complete, we recommend a pause in the use of this vaccine as a precaution, Dr Anne Schuchat, CDC Senior Deputy Director and Dr Peter Marks, Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation of the FDA and Research said in a joint statement.

They recommend that people who have received the J&J vaccine and experience severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the vaccine contact their health care provider.

Officials say they also want to educate vaccine providers and healthcare professionals about the one-time treatment required for this type of clot.

The J&J vaccine received emergency use clearance from the FDA with great fanfare in late February, in hopes that its relatively simple single-dose storage requirements would speed up vaccinations across the country. Still, the shot is only a small fraction of the doses administered in the United States, as J&J has been plagued by production delays and manufacturing errors at a contractor’s Baltimore plant.

Last week, the drugmaker took over the facility to ramp up production in hopes of meeting its commitment to the U.S. government to deliver around 100 million doses by the end of May.

So far, concern over the unusual blood clots has focused on AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which has yet to receive clearance in the United States.Last week, European regulators said they had found a possible link between injections and a very rare type of blood clot that occurs. as well as low blood platelets, which seem to occur more in younger people.

The European Medicines Agency has stressed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine outweigh the risks for most people. But several countries have placed limits on who can receive the vaccine; Britain recommended that people under 30 be offered alternatives.

But the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines are made with the same technology. The main COVID-19 vaccines train the body to recognize the spike protein that covers the outer surface of the coronavirus. But the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines use a cold virus called adenovirus to carry the spike gene around the body. J&J uses a human adenovirus to create his vaccine while AstraZeneca uses a chimpanzee version.

The announcement hit US stock markets immediately, with Dow futures falling nearly 200 points just over two hours before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares fell nearly 3%

