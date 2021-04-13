UK moves to the next stage of vaccine release as government targets are reached early





More than 32 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 2 of the 50+, healthcare and healthcare practitioner, and clinically vulnerable vaccine program begins this week. 49 people invited to book an appointment

The UK is moving to the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccine program as the government achieves its goal of giving everyone a jab in Phase 1 of its vaccine program.

Vaccines were provided to all people in a cohort of 1 to 9 people aged 50 and over, clinically vulnerable medical and social workers, in advance of meeting the government’s goal of April 15.

This group accounts for 99% of all COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, so by providing the vaccine, we are helping the most vulnerable people to be protected from the virus.

This important milestone marks the beginning of Phase 2 of the vaccination program, and people aged 45 to 49 in the UK can now book an appointment through the NHS Appointment Service.

The Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations (JCVI) today issued final advice on Phase 2 and the government has accepted it.

On the advice of JCVI, those who qualify will be invited to be vaccinated in age order over the coming weeks and months.

Health and Human Services Minister Matt Hancock said in the House of Representatives:

We are pleased to meet our goal of providing vaccines to everyone in the top 9 priority groups ahead of the April 15 deadline across the UK.

We have now given more than 32 million people the first vaccination, and we plan to provide the vaccine to all adults by the end of July.

This weekend we also saw a record 2nd dose. So overall, as of midnight last night, more than 40 million vaccines were delivered across the UK. That’s an amazing achievement.

Today, JCVI released its final advice on age-based priorities, and we accept all of them.

Starting today, we have recommended vaccination to everyone over the age of 45. And then I’ll go ahead with supplies to everyone over 40 years old.

Last week, after successfully launching in Wales, the Moderna vaccine will be available in the UK starting today.

I am grateful to everyone who has participated in this vaccination program, which allows us to lift restrictions nationwide, has already saved over 10,000 lives and has saved more in the future.

In the UK, about 95% of people over 50 have received the first dose, and 92% of people who are clinically very vulnerable to COVID-19 have also been vaccinated.

The NHS will continue to provide the vaccine to people in cohorts 1 to 9 that have not yet come out, and will provide a second dose within 12 weeks as per JCVI’s guidelines.

Vaccine Minister Nadim Jasub said in the House of Representatives:

I would like to salute the fantastic NHS, frontline vaccinationists, volunteers, the military, local authorities and everyone involved in the vaccination program.

Thank you for their tireless efforts to immunize the nation’s most at-risk people.

We are making phenomenal progress, but we continue to focus so that no one is left behind.

The government will achieve its goal of providing the vaccine to all adults by the end of July.

The NHS Appointment Service is open today in the UK to people aged 45 to 49 and NHS England will write to all primary care networks today and ask them to start vaccinating the same age group.

People aged 49 will receive texts inviting them to book an appointment over the next few days. Over the coming weeks and months, others in Cohort 10 will follow in order of age.

The pace of the immunization program will soon mean more people will support the Prime Minister’s Roadmap to easing lockdown restrictions by developing strong protection against serious illnesses from COVID-19 infection, saving countless lives and significantly reducing pressure on the NHS. Do it.

All vaccines used in the UK have undergone strong clinical trials and have met the rigorous safety, effectiveness and quality standards of the Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA).

The Moderna vaccine is already being distributed throughout the UK and will be distributed to more than 20 sites in the UK today.

MHRA is conducting an ongoing review to evaluate the Janssen and Novavax vaccines.

Actual research from Public Health England shows that both the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines are very effective in reducing COVID-19 in older people over 70. Already, vaccination programs have had a significant impact on reducing hospitalizations and deaths, and vaccinations between December and March saved more than 10,000 lives.

Vaccines are provided free of charge at thousands of NHS vaccine centers, GP offices, and pharmacies. About 98% of people live within 10 miles of UK immunization centers, including mosques, community centers and football stadiums.

Background information

The latest vaccination statistics across the UK are updated daily around 4pm and are posted on Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the UK dashboard.

NHS England publishes vaccine statistics for the UK at around 2pm every day.

NHS COVID-19 Vaccine Reservation Service

JCVI’s Final Advice on Phase 2 of the Immunization Program

Actual data from PHE on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine

Through the government’s Vaccines Taskforce, the UK has secured early access to 475 million shots to eight of the most promising vaccine candidates, including:

BioNTech/Pfizer 40 million doses Oxford/AstraZeneca 100 million doses Moderna 17 million doses Janssen 30 million doses Novavax 60 million doses Valneva 100 million doses GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur 60 million doses CureVac 50 million doses

To date, the government has invested more than 300 million in manufacturing successful vaccines for rapid launch.

The UK government is working to support equitable access to vaccines worldwide. The UK is the largest donor to the COVAX facility, a global mechanism to provide access to coronavirus vaccines to developing countries, and this year the UK will invest 558 million to distribute 1.3 billion coronavirus vaccines to 92 developing countries. I did.

