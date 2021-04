Brussels opposes UK legal agreement with Lugano Convention: CityAM

Brussels is urging the UK not to participate in the Lugano Convention, an international legal treaty, after officials held a crisis meeting yesterday.

The EU is known to oppose Britain’s accession to the Convention on the grounds that the UK is not a member of the European Economic Area or the European Free Trade Association.

The final decision will be made jointly by EU countries in the next few weeks and all countries must unanimously approve the application.

Brussels’ push to oppose Britain’s accession to the Lugano Convention is inconsistent with the hopes of several EU countries, the Financial Times reported.

An EU diplomat said governments were hoping Brussels would further support Britain’s accession to the treaty.

Along with the Netherlands, the Baltic states are known to support British accession, and France is closer to the EU’s position.

Execution of judgment

The agreement makes it possible to enforce legal judgments across borders with all EU countries and member states of Norway, Switzerland and Iceland.

This means, for example, that if a consumer is dissatisfied with a product, they can take companies in several countries to a domestic court.

The UK has applied to join the Lugano Convention to maintain stability against previous legal rulings in cross-border disputes.

Sara Chisholm-Batten, Litigation Officer at Michelmores LLP, said failure to participate in the agreement would be “a real frustration for British businesses and individuals.”

“When the UK enters Lugano, judgments will be recognized and enforced much faster and more cost-effectively across the UK and EU/EFTA borders. This will be good news for UK companies trading in the region and EU companies trading in the UK. ,” She said.

“It will also provide a more predictable and reliable framework for individuals who hold assets in their jurisdiction. Without that certainty, it becomes much more difficult to efficiently resolve cross-border cases.”

Natasha Harrison, managing partner at global law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, told City AM earlier this year: “An important consideration for future litigation is whether the parties can continue to enforce English judgments at a relatively uniform and low cost. is. Courts across EU Member States to enforce on expensive assets in different jurisdictions.

“It also remains possible for the UK to obtain consent from the Contracting States necessary to fully accede to the 2007 Lugano Convention, which provides mutual enforcement access through the EEA, similar to the current regime of the EU.”

