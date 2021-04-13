Cancer patients in the UK are more likely to die from COVID-19 than European patients | Imperial News





Cancer patients in the UK were 1.5 times more likely to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19 than cancer patients in European countries.

This is the result of a study of over 1000 patients (924 in European countries and 468 in the UK) during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers led by Imperial College London say the study highlights the need to prioritize vaccination for cancer patients in the UK.

Cancer patients in the UK should now be prioritized as this study suggests they are extremely vulnerable-more so than many other countries author Dr David Pinato Study

The study tracked data from February 27 to September 10, 2020 at 27 centers in six countries in Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom.

According to results published in the European Journal of Cancer, 40.38% of UK cancer patients died 30 days after diagnosis of COVID-19, and 26.5% of European patients died.

Six months after the diagnosis of COVID-19, 47.64% of UK cancer patients died and 33.33% of European patients died.

Dr David Pinato, lead author of the Imperial’s Department of Surgery and Cancer study, said: “This is the first study to show that cancer patients in the UK are more likely to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19 than patients in Europe. . We knew the UK had the highest mortality rate from COVID-19. But besides this, before COVID-19, the UK was already lagging behind European countries in terms of cancer treatment, and the UK had a lower survival rate from many cancers compared to many other EU countries. Cancer patients in the UK should now be a priority because this study has been shown to be far more vulnerable than many other countries.”

UK patients less likely to get treatment

The study also found that UK patients were less likely to receive cancer treatment at the time of COVID-19 diagnosis compared to European patients. This is most likely due to guidance from the UK’s National Institute of Health and Management Excellence, which the team recommended to suspend cancer treatment in the first UK COVID-19 wave due to concerns that cancer treatment would increase the risk of COVID-19.

However, the study found that pausing cancer treatment did not affect the risk of death after diagnosis of COVID-19.

British cancer patients are older than European patients, are more likely to be male, and have other conditions such as obesity or diabetes. Alessio Cortellini PhD Research Author

The study also found that the rates of complex COVID-19 cases, intensive care unit admissions, and ventilation use were the same between the UK and the EU. In addition to this, cancer patients in the UK were less likely to receive anti-COVID-19 therapy, including corticosteroids, antiviral drugs, and interleukin-6 antagonists. Intensive care unit admission rates were also similar.

The research team added that UK cancer patients tend to be weaker than European cancer patients, which may have increased mortality after diagnosis of COVID-19.

Dr. Alessio Cortellini, co-author of the Department of Surgery and Cancer, added: “British cancer patients are older and more likely to be male than European patients and have other conditions such as obesity or diabetes. All of this may have contributed to an increased mortality rate, and it shows why cancer patients should prioritize COVID-19 vaccination.”

This study was funded by the National Institute for Health Research Imperial Biomedical Research Centre.

‘Determinants of COVID-19 Vulnerability in Cancer Patients in the UK: A European Study’ published in the European Journal of Cancer

