Don’t play with fire: China warns US on Taiwan | China News





The warning came after the United States issued guidelines allowing easier contact between U.S. and Taiwanese officials.

China has warned the United States not to play with fire on Taiwan issues after the State Department updated its guidelines to ease restrictions on meetings between U.S. officials and their counterparts in the U.S. island, which Beijing claims to be its own.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged the United States to immediately end all form of official US-Taiwan contact, treat the matter with caution and in a proper manner and not to send the wrong signals to the independence forces in Taiwan so as not to influence and damage in a subversive manner. Sino-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan is China’s most sensitive territorial and diplomatic issue, and a regular source of friction between Washington and Beijing, which has never ruled out the use of force to bring the democratically ruled island under its control.

Lijians ‘comments came after the United States decided on Friday to update its guidelines for deepening relations with Taiwan, in a measure that shows President Joe Bidens’ willingness to formalize the increasingly outspoken support of the United States to the island.

Aggressive action by China

The United States has recognized Beijing as China’s legitimate government since 1979, when countries established diplomatic relations and degraded relations with Taiwan.

The new guidelines will remove some of the convoluted rules that restricted relations with the island, including face-to-face meetings.

As the United States seeks closer relations with Taiwan, China has stepped up military activities around the island in recent months. Monday marked the largest reported Chinese incursion to date, with 25 Chinese Air Force planes, including fighter jets and nuclear-capable bombers, entering Taiwan’s air defense zone.

China has in the past said these missions are aimed at protecting the country’s sovereignty and dealing with collusion between Taipei and Washington.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the United States was concerned about China’s aggressive actions against Taiwan and warned that it would be a big mistake for anyone to try to change the status quo in the Western Pacific by force.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced days before the end of former President Donald Trumps’ presidency in January that he was lifting restrictions on contacts between US officials and their Taiwanese counterparts.

The United States is Taiwan’s largest international supporter and arms supplier, and is required by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

China believes the United States is in collusion with Taiwan to challenge Beijing and support those who want the island to declare formal independence.

