US adds 500 troops to Germany despite Trump promise





BERLIN Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday that he was expanding the US military presence in Germany by 500 troops and had stopped planning large-scale troop cuts ordered by the Trump administration.

This planned increase in U.S. personnel underscores our commitment to Germany and the entire NATO alliance, Austin said in a notable counterpoint to repeated complaints from the Trump administrations that Germany is a weak defense partner and of security.

Austin made the announcement after talks with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on his first tour of Europe since becoming Pentagon chief in January.

A d

Kramp-Karrenbauer welcomed the announcement as a strong signal of a healthy US-German relationship.

They also discussed a pending decision by President Joe Biden on whether to withdraw completely from Afghanistan by May 1, a deadline the Trump administration has promised Taliban militants. Germany is a key part of the US-led coalition in Afghanistan.

Austin told a joint press conference with Kramp-Karrenbauer that the additional 500 US troops will be stationed permanently in the Germanys Wiesbaden area starting this fall.

These forces will strengthen deterrence and defense in Europe. They will augment our existing capabilities to prevent conflict and, if necessary, fight and win, Austin said in prepared remarks.

This move will also create more space, more cyber capabilities and more electronic warfare capabilities in Europe, he added, and he said it would significantly improve our ability to surge forces at any time for defend our allies.

A d

Last year, President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of 12,000 troops from Germany in retaliation for what he saw as Germany’s refusal to spend more on its own defense. Austin put that move on hold shortly after taking office. He said decisions on troop levels would be made as part of a comprehensive review of the US military presence around the world, including Europe.

Austins’ announcement on Tuesday is the first concrete indication that he may not carry out the Trump decision, which included moving the U.S. European Command headquarters from Germany to Belgium.

The United States currently has around 35,000 troops in Germany.

Asked by a reporter about whether the decision to add 500 troops means Washington won’t make the trump move, Austin said the Pentagon has stopped planning troop cuts.

The German minister said she heard Bidens say there would be no downsizing as previously planned.

A d

Today I received the pleasant announcement and assurance from Secretary Austin that instead another 500 will be posted here, she said. “This is how it should be between good friends and partners – you give your word and you stick to it.

According to the US Army Europe and Africa, the troops will form two new military units and will arrive in the coming months. They will include a multi-domain task force, with artillery, air and missile defense, intelligence, cyber, space and electronics capabilities, as well as a theater fire command that will enhance the readiness and ability of forces to work with allies in the region. .

Col. Joe Scrocca, U.S. Army spokesperson for Europe and Africa, said the new orders are expected to be activated in September and October.

In addition, the United States will retain three sites that previously had to be returned to the German government. These are Mainz Kastel station and Mainz Kastel accommodation in Mainz-Kastel and the Dagger complex in Darmstadt.

A d

New strategies and an ever-changing operating environment require more capabilities to ensure we have the necessary infrastructure for increased capabilities to support our allies and partners, said Major-General Chris Mohan, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command. We have worked closely with German officials to come to an agreement on maintaining these sites and we are very grateful for their continued support.

___

Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos