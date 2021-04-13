UK Covid Live: Boris Johnson warns that infection will increase with first modder or vaccination in UK





In an interview with Downing Street reporters, the prime minister said, “People don’t appreciate the overwhelmingly significant blockade in providing these improvements.

“Of course the vaccination program helped, but most of the work to reduce the disease was done by containment.

“So if you unlock it, the result will inevitably you will see more infections and sadly you will see more hospitalizations and deaths. People have come to understand this.”

28-year-old Emily Sanderson got a jab at the Sheffield Arena Vaccination Center.

Sanderson, who had an underlying medical condition, was supposed to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, but changed to Moderna, NHS said.

Live Updates Show Latest Updates 1618334768 Dutch Lockdown lasts at least April 28th.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that most of the lockdown measures in place to fight the national coronavirus outbreak should remain until at least April 28th.

At a press conference in The Hague Rutte, he said the country’s hospitals were too full and the rate of new infections was so high that measures could not be significantly mitigated until a third wave of infections passed.

Under the current regime, the country is on an evening curfew and bans public gatherings of two or more people.

Israel welcomes British vacationers from May 23

Israel welcomes the return of vaccinated British vacationers starting next month.

Middle Eastern countries have announced that they will reopen their borders to a group of foreign tourists who have all received the coronavirus vaccine from May 23rd.

This is just six days after Boris Johnsons’ plans to ease closure restrictions were able to resume overseas leisure travel.

Israel said inbound travelers must undergo PCR testing prior to boarding the flight, and serum tests upon arrival to prove vaccination status.

More details will be released soon.

The number of visitors allowed is initially limited, but will increase with health conditions, the government said.

Half of Wales have been vaccinated.

Public Health Wales said there are currently a total of 1,602,939 Covid-19 vaccines in Wales.

The FDA said that 537,195 second doses were also administered.

The rate of the Swedish virus is the second highest in Europe, with no signs of decline.

Sweden’s new Corona 19 infection rate surged to the second highest in Europe after San Marino, surrounded by inland.

The number of patients treated in Swedish intensive care units is crossing the peak of the second wave at the turn of this year. The country has registered 19,105 new cases since Friday.

Sweden recorded 625 new cases every day per million people with an average population of 7 days, second only to San Marino, a small country surrounded by Italy on Tuesday, according to statistics from OurWorldInData.

Unfortunately, the spread is increasing in Sweden. Take a good look at what will happen this week. But it’s certainly a high spread and there are no signs of decline, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said at a press conference.

The death toll was 1.7 deaths per million per day, lower than the European average of 4.3.

1618327030Johnson & Johnson delays will not affect UK launches, DHSC says.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) argued that Johnson & Johnsons decided to postpone the release of the vaccine in Europe, claiming that the UK’s program is offering jabs to all adults by the end of July.

The UK is ordering Johnson & Johnson products in 30 million doses, but has not yet been approved for use by an independent pharmaceutical and medical product regulatory body (MHRA).

A DHSC spokesperson said: Our immunization program continues to make phenomenal progress with more than 40 million vaccines administered so far.

We have achieved our goal of providing a vaccine to everyone in Phase 1 of our vaccination program, and we will be offering jabs to all adults by the end of July.

With MHRA approval, 30 million capacities are expected to arrive in the second half of 2021.

Dr. Siu Ping Lam’s Licensing Regulatory Officer said: The vaccine is not approved for use in the UK unless the expected high levels of safety, quality and effectiveness are met.

Vaccine safety is of paramount importance and before making a decision, we quickly and intensively monitor and evaluate all received safety reports, work on safety data as needed, and share with international regulatory agencies.

1618325418 Spain is not aware of changes to Johnson & Johnson delivery

The Spanish Ministry of Health said Tuesday it was unaware of any changes to its plans for the first delivery of the 300,000 Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 shots expected to arrive on Wednesday.

J&J said Tuesday that it will postpone the release of the Corona 19 vaccine in Europe and is reviewing cases of blood clots in extremely rare people after being shot by European health authorities.

The U.S. Federal Department of Health recommended that six women under the age of 50 develop a rare blood clot after getting an injection on Tuesday, and to stop using the vaccine.

The US announcement has dropped the share price of the Spanish pharmaceutical company Reig Jofre by 6%, which will fill and bottle the J&Js vaccine at its Barcelona plant from mid-June.

Reig Jofre declined to comment.

The company is awaiting further information, but is currently maintaining production schedules, a source close to Reig Jofre said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday that the benefits of all approved COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the risks.

The 1618324 100J&J suspension would not have a significant impact on the US vaccine launch, a White House adviser said.

White House coronavirus advisor said the FDA and CDC’s discontinuation of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will not have a significant impact on the overall immunization plan in the United States.

Jeff Zients, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator, said: We are currently working with state and federal partners to ensure that anyone scheduled for the J&J vaccine can quickly reschedule with a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The CDC and the FDA announced on Tuesday that they recommended discontinuing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, reviewing data related to six U.S. cases reported with rare and severe types of blood clots in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.

Zients said in a statement that Johnson & Johnson vaccines accounted for less than 5% of weapon injections recorded in the United States so far.

1618323952 France suspends all Brazilian flights due to virus strain

Prime Minister Francis has announced that all flights between Brazil and France will be suspended due to concerns over the coronavirus strain.

Jean Castex made a presentation in Congress on Tuesday.

He said: After confirming that the situation was worsening, it was decided to suspend all flights between Brazil and France until further notice.

France has had 5.1 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, the highest in Europe, with more than 99,000 people killed in the pandemic.

Over 4 million jabs managed by London citizens

According to NHS England data, a total of 4,095,213 jabs were conducted in London from December 8th to April 12th, including 3,307,580 first doses and 787,633 second doses.

This is compared to 5,277,988 first doses and 1,139,586 second doses (6,417,574 total) for Midlanders.

The different regions are classified as follows:

-East of England: 1st 3,242,129 times, 2nd 806,217 total 4,048,346 times

-Northeast and Yorkshire: 1st 4,296,573 doses and 2nd 1,108,087 doses (5,404,660)

-Northwest: 1st 3,458,612 times, 2nd 887,155 times (4,345,767)

-Southeast: 1st 4,414,751 times, 2nd 1,046,476 times (5,461,227)

-Southwest: 1st 2,991,359 doses and 2nd 705,198 doses (3,696,557)

UK: 33.6 million Covid-19 vaccines administered

According to NHS England data, between December 8th and April 12th, a total of 33,637,546 Covid-19 vaccinations were done in the UK, an increase of 191,624 on the previous day, including the 1st and 2nd vaccinations.

NHS England found that 27,132,941 people received the first vaccination, an increase of 25,351 the day before, while 6,504,605 ​​people received the second vaccination, an increase of 166,273.

