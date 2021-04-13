U.S. intelligence community warns of devastating long-term effects of coronavirus pandemic





“The economic fallout from the pandemic is likely to create or deepen instability in at least a few and possibly many countries, as people become more desperate in the face of interrelated pressures that include long-lasting economic downturns, job losses and disrupted supply chains, ”the report said. warns.

This dire economic situation increases the risk of internal conflicts, surges in cross-border migration and even the collapse of national governments, officials have warned.

The report, known as the Annual Threat Assessment, is typically released to the public every year. But bitter wrangling between the Trump administration and Congress kept the 2020 report under lock and key, making Tuesday’s publication one of the first public glimpses of the intelligence community’s assessment of the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers grim warnings about Russian and Chinese covert influence operations, and a quick glimpse into Iran’s nuclear ambitions since President Joe Biden took office as he tries to renegotiate an updated version. of the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump struck in 2018.

The photo is not pretty. Officials warn that in addition to the obvious humanitarian concerns associated with the pandemic, such as food shortages and unequal access to therapy, the virus is also redefining the security calculation of countries like Russia and China, which are trying to ‘exploit the crisis to increase their geopolitical influence. Both seek to gain an advantage through vaccine diplomacy. Beijing is also using its global health assistance efforts to export its surveillance tools and technology, the report said.

The report also warns that the world cannot yet breathe a sigh of relief despite rapid progress in vaccine development. The virus will remain a threat “to populations around the world until vaccines and therapeutics are widely distributed,” the report warns. And an upsurge in infections early this year “could have an even greater economic impact as struggling businesses in hard-hit sectors such as tourism and restaurants contract and governments face mounting budget pressures. “.

In a quiet echo of recent history, the 2019 threat assessment warned of a pandemic, believing that “the United States and the world will remain vulnerable to the next influenza pandemic or a large-scale epidemic. of a contagious disease that could lead to massive death rates and disability, is severely affecting the global economy, straining international resources and increasing appeals in the United States.

Russia and China

The report also issues an unequivocal warning about Russian activity, saying Moscow “presents one of the most serious intelligence threats to the United States.” He confirms the influence operations aimed at the 2020 election, noting that Moscow “almost certainly sees the US election as an opportunity to try to undermine the global position of the United States, to sow discord in the United States, to influencing American decision-making and influencing American voters “.

The fact that this finding appears in an annual threat assessment without fanfare demonstrates an immediate start to the battle over public intelligence assessments under the Trump administration, when officials were faced with an inevitable return of Trump every time. they made public information about Russian electoral interference.

China, intelligence leaders warn, “also presents a threat of growing influence” to the United States, a claim that could give political cover to former members of the Trump administration who sought to portray China as the biggest threat of counterintelligence in the 2020 election. Declassified documents subsequently showed that China “considered but did not exert influence efforts designed to change the outcome of the US presidential election.”

But “Beijing has stepped up its efforts to shape the political environment in the United States in order to promote its political preferences, shape public discourse, pressure political figures who Beijing claims oppose its interests, and stifle public discourse. criticism of China on issues such as religious freedom and the repression of democracy in Hong Kong, ”the report said.

Iran

The report says the intelligence community believes Iran is currently not taking the steps it deems necessary to build a nuclear weapon, but has resumed some activities that violate the terms of the 2015 agreement signed by the two countries. .

“We continue to assess that Iran is not currently undertaking the major nuclear weapons development activities that we deem necessary to produce a nuclear device.” However, following the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA agreement in May 2018, Iranian officials abandoned some of Iran’s commitments and the resumption of some nuclear activities that exceed the limits of the JCPOA, ”the report said. report.

The intelligence community’s report also offered a clear warning to Biden as he faces pressure not to reduce sanctions on Iran in the service of a broader agreement: “Regime leaders will likely be reluctant to diplomatically engage in short-term talks with the United States without sanctions or humanitarian relief or for the United States to join the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). “

“Iran remains determined to counter American pressure, even though Tehran also fears becoming involved in a full-fledged conflict,” the report added.

In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, sparking waves of crippling sanctions against Iran. A year later, Tehran began to gradually withdraw from its commitments to the nuclear deal, resuming part of its uranium enrichment program.

But Biden has promised to return to the JCPOA. For months, Tehran and Washington have been arguing over who should return to the landmark deal first – Iran says it won’t curb enrichment until the US lifts all sanctions, and the United States accused Iran of intransigence.

Domestic extremism

The US intelligence community warns domestic extremists who are not linked or inspired by foreign terrorist organizations like Al Qaeda and Daesh “pose a high threat” to the United States, according to the report.

Domestic extremists are motivated by a range of ideologies that “reflect an increasingly complex threat landscape, including racially or ethnically motivated threats and anti-government or anti-authority threats,” the report says.

<< Of these, violent extremists who often espouse a mix of white supremacist, neo-Nazi and exclusive cultural-nationalist beliefs have the most persistent transnational connections via often loose online communities with like-minded individuals and groups. In Occident. The threat of this diffuse movement has ebbed and flowed for decades, but has increased since 2015, ”he adds.

White supremacists are responsible for “at least 26 deadly attacks that have killed more than 141 people and dozens of disrupted plots in the West since 2015,” the report said.

“While these extremists often see themselves as part of a larger global movement, most of the attacks have been carried out by individuals or small independent cells,” he adds. “Australia, Germany, Norway and the UK consider racially or ethnically motivated violent white extremists, including neo-Nazi groups, to be the fastest growing terrorist threat.”

Last month, CNN reported that the summary of a new joint US intelligence assessment indicated that “accounts of fraud in the recent general election” and “the emboldening impact of the violent breach of the US Capitol” will “spur” almost certainly “domestic extremists to try. engage in other acts of violence this year

This summary was released the same day DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told lawmakers domestic violent extremism was the “greatest threat” to the United States – a clear reminder that federal officials remain deeply concerned. by the potential for violence in the months to come.

“New socio-political developments – such as accounts of fraud in the recent general election, the emboldening impact of the violent violation of the U.S. Capitol, conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories promoting violence – will spur this on. almost certainly some (domestic violent extremists) to attempt to engage in violence this year, ”the unclassified summary reads.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos