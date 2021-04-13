How British doctors linked rare blood clots to AstraZeneca Covid JAB | Vaccines and vaccinations





Marie Scully was surprised and embarrassed. It made no sense, she said. A consultant hematologist at University College Hospital in London (UCLH) had previously seen patients with blood clots in the brain and low platelets, and although unusual, he always knew why. However, there was no reason for the condition of a young woman in her 30s who was receiving treatment in early March.

Now, when a blood clot occurs in the brain, there is always a cause and it was difficult to pinpoint the cause. It didn’t fit into our normal diagnostic box. She was a young woman with cerebral sinus thrombosis and had low platelet counts.

So the medical detective story began, leading to an inevitable but difficult conclusion. This was a rare side effect of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid jab. The doctor’s dilemma will be enormous. It’s a way to make sure people are diagnosed and treated appropriately, notifying people of their symptoms and without scaring them and undermining their confidence in a potentially life-saving vaccine. Doctors, scientists, and regulators all emphasize that the AstraZeneca vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective with low risk. According to a review by the Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA), by March 31st, a 20.2m dose of AstraZeneca vaccine was administered in the UK, with a total blood clot risk of approximately 1 in 4 million.

Quick Guide What should I know about the Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid vaccine?

What are the potential side effects of Covid vaccine?

All drugs, including vaccines, have some side effects. The most common in Covid jabs are mild and short-lived, including topical pain, fatigue or aches and headaches.

However, the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has been associated with reports of low blood clots and low platelet counts (platelets are the pieces of cells in the blood that help blood clots to clot).

This includes a rare blood clot in the brain called cerebral sinus thrombosis (CVST). It is estimated that in the unvaccinated population, there may be 15 to 16 cases per million people per year. However, the combination of CVST or other rare blood clots and low platelets, sometimes abnormal antibodies and their combinations, is currently at the center of interest.

The Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) said Oxford/AstraZeneca jab beneficiaries should be wary of new headaches, blurred vision, confusion or seizures that occur more than four days after vaccination.

MHRA has also indicated shortness of breath, chest pain, abdominal pain, leg swelling, and abnormal skin bruising as reasons for seeking medical advice.

How many incidents have there been?

By March 31, MHRA said it had received 79 reports of blood clots associated with low platelets, including 19 deaths after more than 20 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs. This is equivalent to about 4 cases per million people who have been vaccinated.

The MHRA said that blood clots associated with low platelets can occur naturally in people who have not been vaccinated and those who have Covid, and while the evidence for a link to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is stronger, more research is needed.

How can vaccines cause these problems?

At this time, the mechanism by which jab can cause clotting problems is still unclear. However, experts have found that it is similar to the clotting phenomenon sometimes seen among people who have been given the blood thinner heparin. This produces antibodies that activate platelets.

What is the current official recommendation?

MHRA, with EMA and World Health Organization (WHO), has repeatedly said that people should continue to take Oxford/AstraZeneca injections because the benefits of preventing covid infection outweigh any risks.

The UK’s Joint Commission on Vaccinations and Vaccinations (JCVI) said it is recommending that people aged 18-29 years old should be given other Covid vaccines where possible if they are healthy and at low risk of Covid.

Pregnant women should talk to their doctor about taking Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs as pregnancy can increase their risk of blood clots, MHRA said.

Do birth control pills increase women’s risk of blood clots than Oxford/AstraZeneca jab?

Combination hormonal contraceptives containing estrogen have been associated with an increased risk of blood clots, including CVST, deep vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism.

According to a 2014 EMA review, there was a risk of 5 to 12 blood clots per 10,000 women taking combination hormonal contraceptives over the course of a year, with 2 cases per year per 10,000 women who do not use these contraceptives.

Should I take the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab a second time?

The vast majority of people who have had their first jab, including those under their 30s, should get a second dose with a few exceptions.

MHRA said that after the first vaccination of the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca, anyone who has experienced cerebral or other major blood clots that result from low platelet counts should not receive a second vaccination. Anyone who has not had these side effects should take a second dose when invited.

Correspondent Nicola Davis Science and Correspondent Jon Henley Europe

In the UK, 79 cases of blood clotting have occurred with low platelet counts, of which 19 have died. There will be more cases, but mortality is expected to be lower as it led to better treatment thanks to the diagnostic tests that Sculley accidentally discovered. So far, no one knows which people are more vulnerable than others. Sculley said it appears to be more common among younger age groups. Researchers are investigating under the age of 60, with an average age of mid-40. It’s young, but it could change as we check more and more cases, she said.

The single injection vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson is similar to AstraZeneca’s vaccine. Both use the harmless cold virus to deliver the vaccine. On Tuesday, the U.S. recommended suspending the J&J vaccine release because similar clotting conditions were reported. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating cases of six women. In the United States, a dose of more than 6.8 m has been given.

In the UK, a young woman hospitalized on the first weekend of March experienced severe headaches, intolerance to light, and vomiting. They gave her a platelet transfusion and a small amount of blood thinner for standard treatment.

It looked okay at first, but the platelet count did not increase. She had a routine abdominal ultrasound, and a radiologist found blood clots in the liver. It’s the most unusual thing, Sculley said. Blood clots also developed in the lungs, making them all worse. The next Saturday afternoon, she deteriorated sharply and was eventually intubated into intensive care.

A multidisciplinary team meeting was convened where radiology, liver, intensive care unit and hematology experts gathered to discuss this esoteric case. It looked like heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). This is a rare disorder in which heparin, a blood thinner, triggers the immune system to produce antibodies that cause blood clots.

Professor Marcel Levi, who was then UCLH’s chief executive and hematologist, was there. I said it was really weird. It looks like a HIT, but obviously these patients didn’t get heparin. And Marie thought, let’s test it out, Levi said.

Scully can’t remember why it was now a good idea to test for heparin-induced PF4 antibodies. Oh, I want to tell you why. I don’t know why. It makes no sense to look back, she said. But until then they tried everything else.

Everything was ruled out. All tests were negative up to that point. She was developing [then] worse.

She recently died of brain disease and had another patient in her 50s with low platelets. Scully asked the team to run the sample through the PF4 test. Surprisingly, both tests were positive. Until then, she knew another case in Birmingham and suggested running the PF4 test. It was also positive.

Marcel Levi, UCLH chief executive at the time: I think the vaccinations are absolutely great and you shouldn’t stop vaccinations and you shouldn’t surprise people. Photo: Graeme Robertson / The Guardian

That meant they had been tested for diagnostics and needed to know right away in the medical community. The reason they needed to know everyone was because there were tremendous changes in the way patients were treated. It’s not just to diagnose. Normal treatment should be almost reversed, she said.

Blood thinners are required, but heparin is not. Platelet transfusions get rid of the clots by making them worse. It does not produce PF4 antibodies as there is an urgent need to weaken the immune system. Intravenous immunoglobulins in short supply have been approved by the NHS for all of these cases. As people become aware of their symptoms, they are saving lives with appropriate treatment and early diagnosis.

The three patients had only one thing in common. They all recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Scully tried not to assume. We use the vaccine for life, and why does the AZ vaccine suddenly cause this situation? She said.

However, in the UK and Europe, most cases have occurred in healthy, healthy people, not drugs that can cause clotting. The only thing they have [in common] It is an AZ vaccine.

Levi warned not only the MHRA, but also the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Advisor of the Government. When Marie actually confirmed this in all three patients and said she had tested positive, she emailed Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance to Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance after hearing the news of a German group that had found similar results and responded immediately. said.

He said he didn’t want them to take action because he thinks the vaccinations are absolutely great and they shouldn’t stop vaccinations and shouldn’t scare people. But to make them aware. So I think they watched the numbers the next day.

Professor Marie Scully said a month later that doctors and medical researchers were in a good position. Photo: Alicia Canter / The Guardian

Levi wanted every hospital to know how to diagnose and treat this new condition. We started exchanging information with colleagues from the rest of Europe. The German group has a lot of experience with this particular condition. They said they had the same information, but were a little reluctant to share it with others. Because they were in the process of being published in one of the scientific journals, he said.

Levi felt he couldn’t wait. I discussed it with Marie. I said I would send an email to 200 colleagues around the world. I know all of them and they know us and I would say this is what we found.

So we emailed everyone and it was very popular. And now we have about 500 WhatsApp groups exchanging information every day.

A month later, Sculley said he believed they were in a good place. A working group of leading hematologists meets daily. Guidance has been given to the doctor to identify and treat patients reporting new cases. We identify all cases, discuss, discuss treatment, and immediately feed the regulatory body. I really believe it is an example.

The important thing now is that they know how to diagnose it and how to treat it. People under the age of 30 who are at a lower risk of Covid itself may opt for an alternative vaccine. But you shouldn’t say that no one is vaccinated, Sculley said.

It’s one message we can’t convey because it’s absolutely critical to public health, she said.

