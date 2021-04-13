Protests in Minnesota, USExBulletin





Hundreds of people gathered before the 7 p.m. curfew outside the Brooklyn Center Police Station to mourn and protest the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man. Kerem Yucel / AFP via Getty Images .

The protests spread across the country Monday night after police officials at Brooklyn Center, Minnesota said they believed the officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, 20, had the intended to use his Taser but had accidentally fired his handgun instead.

Even as a cold drizzle fell in Minnesota, hundreds turned out for a memorial protest at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, a few miles from the scene of Wright’s death, despite a 19-year curfew. hours that had been called in much of the Twin Cities area. .

Protesters encountered lines of police in riot gear and night clubs. Police declared a gathering illegal after dark, eventually turning to flash-bang grenades, tear gas and foam bullets to clear the crowd. MPR News also reported damage and looting at a shopping center opposite the police station. About 40 people were arrested, authorities said, many of whom were cited for curfew violations.

Clashes in Minnesota and beyond on Monday night pointed to the wave of nationwide protests last summer over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. These protests lasted for weeks or even months in some places. Meanwhile, the murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, who faces three felony charges after kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, is taking place less than 10 miles away.

A vigil at the Brooklyn Center lasted in the drizzle and cold before giving way to a large protest outside the police station on Monday night. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images .

Clarence McCrownsie, 19, was among the protesters who marched to the Brooklyn Center police station before dark. The Brooklyn Center native told MPR News he had never been to a protest before, but was called to attend this time because he knew Wright as a child.

“We went to school together. We’ve known each other since we were kids. And it’s heartbreaking, so I’m sad about it,” McCrownsie told MPR News. “So I’m here to protest for him. We need justice for him. He didn’t deserve this at all.”

Shock and grief over Wright’s death swept across the country on Monday after Brooklyn Center officials held a press conference in which they showed body camera footage of the incident. The officer later identified as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the department could be heard shouting “Taser!” as she shot Wright with her handgun. Seconds later she said, “Holy shit, I just shot him.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Arrest is investigating the incident. Police chief Tim Gannon suggested he defy that agency’s protocol by showing the footage so soon after the incident, saying he felt people “needed to know what’s going on.” had passed ”.

In Seattle, protesters laid flowers and held a candlelight vigil. David Ryder / Getty Images .

In a moving interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Daunte’s father Aubrey Wright said he did not accept the police chief’s explanation of the events.

“I lost my son. He’ll never come back. I can’t accept this. A mistake?” he said. “Has this officer been in the force for 26 years? I cannot accept that.”

“It’s not about training, it’s about implicit bias,” Benjamin Crump, the lawyer representing the Wright family, said in the same interview with ABC. “It’s about giving the same respect and consideration to people of color that we give to white American citizens.”

In New York City, a crowd of protesters crossed the Manhattan Bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Protesters in Seattle held a candlelight vigil. Smaller protests took place in Kansas City, Omaha and Los Angeles. Protests were scheduled for later in the week in many other cities, including Dallas and Atlanta.

Activists from Portland marched to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Monday evening. Portland police later declared a riot at another location. Nathan Howard / Getty Images .

In Portland, Oregon, a peaceful daytime rally at the city’s Waterfront Park drew dozens of people as activists once again called for a drastic change in US policing.

“I have nothing to prove, but you are acting like white people,” activist Demetria Hester told the crowd, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. “As people who defend the lives of black people, you have an obligation to have failed because he died. Where’s all the action?

Later that evening, at least 200 people marched to a police building in southeast Portland, where the protest turned into a showdown as protesters launched fireworks, lit small fires and smashed windows as police used flashes and other crowd control weapons, OPB reported. Police declared the protest a riot, the first such report in months in the city where last year’s near-daily clashes between protesters and police turned into riots declared over a dozen time. The authorities made no arrests.

MPR News and Oregon Public Broadcasting contributed to this report.

