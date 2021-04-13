Britain’s strategy to support multiple Covid vaccines appears to be paying off | Vaccines and vaccinations





While the government has decided to postpone supply of Covid vaccine to Europe by Johnson & Johnson, the United States investigated reports that six abnormal blood clots in young women with jabs would not derail the UK’s vaccination program.

This reflects the decisions originally made by the Vaccines Taskforce, led by Kate Bingham.

The UK has purchased 30 million J&J vaccines along with 100 million Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines. However, the task force spread the bet. As a result, J&J order delays may not matter.

Both of these vaccines are made with the same technology. The coronavirus’s spike protein gene is passed through a vector, which in J&J is a human cold virus, and in the Oxford vaccine it is a similar chimpanzee virus.

Bingham and her team have chosen a vaccine from the four tech buckets she calls.

In an interview with Guardian last July, she explained her thoughts. She talked about two new and advanced techniques: hairy and sexy. Virus vector vaccines such as AZ and J&J were one. The other was mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

The other two techniques she has characterized are a rather boring and much more established vaccine format that we know much more about but lag far behind in clinical development.

More tried and tested strategies included using whole-killed viruses, the way vaccines are traditionally made.

The Valneva vaccine is one of them. It’s still being tested, but the government has proven its confidence in February by ordering an additional 40m for a total of 100 million, a contract as big as AstraZenecas. This vaccine is made in Scotland, which reduces supply problems and is expected to be available at the end of the year.

The fourth bucket is a vaccine that uses supplements to boost the immune system. GSK and Sanofi are chasing vaccines designed this way. They corrected it after poor results and resumed the trial in February.

When the task force was building a shopping list, the key question was whether the vaccine worked at all.

Many of them have achieved great results in large-scale experiments. There was a general consensus that an efficacy of 80% or 90% is more than 50% effective against new viruses that were little dreamed in the early days.

Low platelet clots being investigated for association with AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines are rare events.

As diagnosis and treatment improves at a lower rate, the risk is far greater than the deaths and damages caused by Covid-19.

It is unlikely that there will be many flaws in the supply as a result of the investigation, but the UK has other vaccines in its pipeline, if any.

Unfortunately, this is not the case in many places in the world where AZ and J&J are the centers of vaccination.

