US plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by 9/11ExBulletin





Marine General Frank McKenzie (center) visits Kabul, Afghanistan in January 2020. The Biden administration has announced its intention to complete a withdrawal of US troops from the country by September 11. Lolita Baldor / AP .

President Biden will withdraw all remaining US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that prompted the United States to become involved in its longest war, a senior official said on Tuesday. administration.

Some 2,500 US troops remain in Afghanistan, and no less than 1,000 other special operations forces are also believed to be present in the country. There were over 100,000 at the height of the war in 2011.

The withdrawal will miss the May 1 deadline that the Trump administration established in a deal last year with the Taliban, which included provisions for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban that have since failed.

The official said Biden came to that determination after “rigorous” political scrutiny and believes the threat to the United States emanating from Afghanistan is at a level that can be addressed without a lingering military footprint in the country. The president is expected to make an official announcement on Wednesday.

“We have known for a long time that military force would not solve Afghanistan’s internal political challenges, end Afghanistan’s internal conflicts, and therefore we are ending our military operations as we focus our efforts on the diplomatic support for the ongoing peace process, ”the official said.

The withdrawal will not be based on conditions, the official said, because Biden felt such an approach “was a recipe for staying in Afghanistan forever.” Any personnel remaining in the country will be those necessary to protect the U.S. diplomatic presence, details of which are still being worked out.

Biden had previously warned that it would be “difficult” to meet the deadline, citing the delay in the presidential transition process after the 2020 election.

The United States will coordinate with NATO allies and partners to withdraw their forces within the same time frame, the official said, and told the Taliban that any attack on American troops during this process “will spark an energetic response “.

Although al-Qaida is not currently viewed as an external threat to the United States, the official said, the country will reposition its counterterrorism assets in the region to monitor and disrupt any potential threats to the homeland. The terrorist threat facing the country has dispersed over the past two decades and now comes from various places, including Yemen, Syria and Somalia, the official added.

The Pentagon will provide more information at a later date on the destination of troops leaving soon, the official added. Also on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he would expand the US military presence in Germany by adding 500 troops and ending planning for the troop cuts the Trump administration ordered last year. .

“The President is deeply convinced that in facing the threats and challenges of 2021, as opposed to those of 2001, we must focus our energy … on the most acute threats and challenges for the United States,” the manager said. said, citing competition with China, the coronavirus pandemic and the more widespread threat of terrorism. “And that requires us to close the book on a 20-year conflict in Afghanistan and move forward with clear eyes and an effective strategy to protect and defend the national security interests of the United States.”

