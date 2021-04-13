US warhead decision does not affect Britain’s nuclear program





Even if the United States scrapped the new submarine-launched nuclear warhead, Britain’s plan to increase its stockpile of nuclear warheads would not be affected, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

The number of warheads needed in the future is not determined by what the United States is doing at W93, said Angus Lapsley, Director of Strategy and International Affairs at MoD at an event hosted by the Center for Strategy and International Studies.

There is a warhead program in the United States, and there is a warhead program, Rap Sley added. Since we share the same missiles and therefore use the same aero shells that wrap the warheads, there is a certain amount of mutual support that can provide each other in progressing these programs. But you [still] It ends with a British warhead and an American warhead.

W93 is a new nuclear warhead design for use in submarine-launched ballistic missiles. The program was unveiled as part of the Trump administration’s 2021 budget request, and is in the early stages of design work by the Department of Defense and the National Nuclear Security Administration, which manages warhead production.

The creation of a new warhead design for the first time in decades after a series of longevity and modernization efforts for existing warheads quickly sparked political discord among nonproliferation advocates. It also appears to be particularly vulnerable on the political arena as the debate over the FY22 budget begins. It is not known whether US President Joe Bidens’ budget request includes funding for W93, but it is expected that some Democrats will cancel the program and invest money elsewhere.

At the same time as the W93 plan was announced, Britain said it was working on a new warhead design for a fleet of nuclear submarines armed with Trident missiles. The U.S. and U.K. plan to work together around the W93 to find common ground in design.

The issue has been further concentrated after last month’s announcement that Britain plans to expand its nuclear warhead stockpile. London plans to have fewer than 260 warheads, which reverses its decision to reduce the maximum from 225 to 180 by the mid-2020s 10 years ago. This decision could increase the stockpile by more than 40% overall.

Rap Slee shot down the idea that the increase in warheads was related to an agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom to jointly develop a new submarine-launched warhead.

The notion that the UK could somehow buy one at a time from the US for the W93 and that explains why the number of warheads increases, he said.

It is important that the W93 program pursued by the US Navy moves forward. But, he added, we have our own program and that whatever happens, we will move our own program forward.

