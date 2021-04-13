Intel report in US: COVID-19 impact will cause global ‘aftershocks’





The report warns of threats from those motivated by feelings of white racial superiority and anti-government grievances in the United States.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are expected to contribute over the next year to “humanitarian and economic crises, political turmoil and geopolitical competition,” according to a new intelligence report that also warns of threats from foreign adversaries and violent extremists inside the country. United States.

The U.S. government’s annual assessment of global threats, released Tuesday ahead of Congressional hearings expected to cover similar territory, paints a picture of a wide range of potential dangers anticipated by the intelligence community in the coming year . Its grim assessment of various threats echoes in some ways the findings of a separate intelligence report last week that examined likely global challenges, including those related to the pandemic, over the next 20 years.

“The American people need to know as much as possible about the threats our country faces and what their intelligence agencies are doing to protect them,” said Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, in a statement accompanying Tuesday’s report. .

The report worries about the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed nearly 3 million people around the world, warning of how the recovery “will strain governments and corporations “. The pandemic has already disrupted health services in parts of the world and will lead to continued health emergencies, the report says, and has increased tensions as countries compete for the advantage. The economic fallout in developing countries has been particularly severe, with food insecurity around the world at its highest level in more than a decade, according to intelligence officials.

“No country has been completely spared, and even when a vaccine is widely distributed around the world, economic and political aftershocks will be felt for years to come,” the report said.

The document pays particular attention to threats from foreign countries, although these concerns are already widely known and frequently discussed. China, the document warns, is likely to continue its efforts to expand its influence and undermine U.S. power while Russia is likely to continue to develop its military and cybernetic capabilities while seeking “pragmatic cooperation with Washington on its own terms. “.

North Korea, meanwhile, remains committed to nuclear power and poses a growing risk to the United States and the region. Iran also poses a threat despite the weakening of its economy through its conventional and unconventional military strategies, including its network of proxies.

This year’s report was released against the backdrop of national security emergencies that have captured the government’s attention and resources. Two major cyber breaches, one attributable to suspected Russian hackers targeting federal agencies and the other affecting Microsoft Exchange email software, exposed vulnerabilities in both public and private sector cyber defenses. And the deadly January 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol exposed the threat posed by violent extremists in America.

The report warns that foreign adversaries, including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, are likely to deploy their cyber capabilities in ways that directly affect civilian populations, including through electronic surveillance or surveillance. censorship or manipulation of information.

In the United States, domestic extremists motivated by feelings of white racial superiority and anti-government grievances pose a high threat to the United States, according to the report.

“Violent extremists who advocate white superiority have been responsible for at least 26 deadly attacks that have killed more than 141 people and dozens of disrupted plots in the West since 2015,” according to the document.

Haines and other U.S. officials, including CIA Director William Burns and FBI Director Christopher Wray, are expected to testify this week about the threats the world faces.

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.

