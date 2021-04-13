



On Tuesday, the main MEP said it would wait until London gave conviction that the deal would apply, but once again did not set a date to ratify the post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal.

European Parliament leaders were expected to announce that the deal would finally be ratified at the General Assembly at the end of April, the final step necessary for negotiations, after EU government and British Parliament agreed on Tuesday.

But at the “Presidents’ Meeting” meeting, Congressional President David Sasolly and party leaders decided to refrain from voting. Instead, they agreed that the MEP would only approve the deal from Congress’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Commission, which is scheduled to vote Thursday.

Christophe Hansen, head of the Brexit MEP for the European Parliament’s Trade Commission, told Twitter that “the decision will be postponed because progress is needed on the roadmap for the full implementation of #WithdrawalAgreement while being practical.” Hansen added, “A nice hair should prevail.”

The situation may still change over the next few weeks, depending on the ongoing dialogue between Parliament and British officials.

Parliamentary ratification of the deal was pending amid continuing tensions between the EU and the UK.

In March, leaders of political groups in the British Parliament decided to postpone the vote for ratification after Britain announced plans to unilaterally extend the grace period for customs inspections after Brexit in Northern Ireland ports for at least six months. The European Commission said in a statement at the time that it was the second step the British government had decided to violate international law after an explosion across borders in 2020.

Technically, the trade deal went into effect tentatively from January 1st, a measure taken to avoid economic uncertainty in the no-deal scenario. Negotiators in Britain and the EU delayed talks close to the December 31 deadline before reaching negotiations, despite warnings from the European Parliament that at least three months will be required for proper investigation and ratification.

Sassoli told POLITICO last month that the April 26 General Assembly would be the “last date” for ratification, adding that there will be “no extensions” after that session.

