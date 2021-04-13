The company can deliver 10% more doses to the United States by the end of May





Bottles for the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are ready to be prepared before a mass vaccination site opens in New York’s Queens neighborhood on February 24, 2021.

Seth Little | Swimming pool | Reuters

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Tuesday his company had ramped up production of its two-dose coronavirus vaccine and would be able to deliver a total of 300 million doses to the United States ahead of schedule.

Bourla said Pfizer could deliver 10% more doses to the United States by the end of May than what it had previously agreed to produce up to 220 million out of 200 million.

The company will be able to deliver the full $ 300 million to the United States two weeks in advance, Bourla said.

The announcement came as dozens of states have temporarily stopped giving Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration advised them to do so on Tuesday after six women in the United States developed a rare blood clotting disorder that left one woman dead and another in critical condition.

Some states, like New York, have said they will use Pfizer’s vaccine in place of the J&J vaccine for previously scheduled appointments.

Last month, President Joe Biden set a goal of getting enough Americans vaccinated in time for them to safely assemble in small groups for July 4. He also pledged that every adult in the United States will have access to the vaccine by the end of May.

The Biden administration said in February it had purchased enough vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna for each company to deliver 300 million vaccines by the end of July. The government’s total purchase of Pfizer was about $ 6 billion.

As the United States vaccinates more people than ever, it is also reporting about as many new cases of Covid per day as it was in the outbreak last summer. The country has averaged 68,758 new infections in the past seven days, with cases trending on the rise in many states, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Just over 20% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins. That’s well below the 70% to 85% threshold that Biden’s senior medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci says is needed for the country to achieve collective immunity and end the pandemic.

