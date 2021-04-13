Businesses demand dramatic cut in US carbon emissionsExBulletin





Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc., speaks at an event in 2018. Apple is one of 310 companies calling on the Biden administration to cut carbon emissions. David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images .

More than 300 companies have signed an open letter calling on the Biden administration to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the United States to at least half of 2005 levels by 2030. That would almost double an earlier target set by former President Barack Obama in 2015, who pledged a 25-28% reduction by 2025.

The United States is currently not on track to achieve either goal.

The signatories include some of the largest companies in the United States, including Walmart, Apple, McDonald’s and Starbucks. “A bold 2030 target is needed to catalyze an emissions-free future, spur a robust economic recovery, create millions of well-paying jobs and enable the United States to ‘build back better’ after the pandemic,” the letter said, echoing the president’s economic recovery slogan.

A 50% reduction target would allow the Biden administration to align with what groups such as the United Nations and national academies of science deem necessary to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change.

In a March statement calling for the same reduction target, environmental advocacy group Natural Resources Defense Council said such a plan “would help lift the country out of the pandemic-induced recession by putting millions of dollars in Americans at Work “and to inspire a more ambitious international climate. action ahead of a major United Nations climate conference in November.

Like President Joe Biden’s campaign pledge to guide the United States toward carbon neutrality by mid-century, a 50% emission reduction target would require emissions reductions greater than what is expected. the country never realized.

In 2019, greenhouse gas emissions were about 13% below 2005 levels, a decrease of just 1.8% from the previous year.

The Biden administration has identified climate action as one of its top four priorities and has appointed prominent and experienced Washington insiders, including former Secretary of State John Kerry and former EPA administrator. Gina McCarthy, to oversee climate policy efforts at the White House.

As NPR’s Danielle Kurtzleben previously reported, left-wing activists are cautiously optimistic about the administration’s climate plan after voicing doubts about Biden’s climate record during the Democratic primary.

Sunrise Movement, a youth-led climate group that champions the Green New Deal, rated candidate Biden’s original climate plan with an “F” rating. Today, the group’s executive director, Varshini Prakash, publicly celebrates his administration’s latest climate-focused $ 2 trillion infrastructure bill, including his pledge to spend 40% of the plan’s money. infrastructure for disadvantaged communities and to launch an employment program called Civilian Climate Corps.

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told NPR earlier this month that she believes Biden has finally come to the progressive side on climate issues. She said: “As much as I think some parts of the party are trying to avoid saying ‘Green New Deal’ and really dancing and trying not to use that term, in the end I think the frame has been adopted.”

The climate focus is a radical departure from the Trump administration, which withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement and set no emissions reduction targets.

Signatories to the Paris Agreement, which Biden joined on the day he was sworn in, are all required to set these goals officially known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs.

The agreement also encourages countries to revise their targets every five years, in the hopes that the proposals will become more ambitious as the cost of environmental reform declines.

However, since the Paris agreement was first concluded in 2015, only fifty of the agreement’s nearly 200 signatories have submitted revised targets. A recent UN analysis on international climate action found that many countries were doing far too little to reduce emissions for the world to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

So far, the White House has not indicated exactly how ambitious its plan will be. An announcement is expected in the coming days as the White House prepares for its Earth Day climate summit with world leaders, scheduled for Thursday, April 22.

