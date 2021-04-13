UK To Block Facebook’s End-to-End Crypto Launch Citing Risk To Children’s Safety





Since 2019, Facebook has been talking about adding end-to-end encryption to all messaging services. The British government seems to prefer not to go further with these initiatives. The Department of Home Affairs, the agency responsible for most police work in England and Wales, will deliver a keynote on April 19 urging the government to tighten technology regulations. The speech is accompanied by reports of social media and technology companies not taking sufficient steps to protect children.

The agency also appears to approve the proposed online safety legislation, which mandates tech companies to share data on child abuse with the government. The provisions of this measure stipulate that if a service fails to meet the stipulated standard of “mandatory” to users, he/she may be subject to massive fines and access to the UK may be blocked.

UK government opposes end-to-end encryption on messaging platform

Home Secretary Priti Patel delivers a keynote address at a roundtable conference hosted by the American Association for the Prevention of Child Abuse (NSPCC) on April 19th. Wired UK said through an invitational draft that Patel’s planned speech covers Facebook’s plans, and end-to-end encryption is more tightly regulated by the government.

The point of the argument is that end-to-end encryption makes it too difficult for law enforcement agencies to track criminals in messaging apps, particularly hindering investigations into child abuse and grooming. Law enforcement generally doesn’t support end-to-end encryption, but the public demand for messaging apps is high. Facebook’s messaging service has driven millions of users to Signal and Telegram in recent months. This is because smaller services are perceived to be more respectful of better security and user privacy. WhatsApp has end-to-end encryption, but it shares a lot of user data with Facebook. Facebook Messenger offers end-to-end encryption (“secret” messages) as an option. Facebook has promised to make it the default state of all messages at some point in the future.

Patel’s speech will be supported by a report from PA Consulting, a company that has worked with the Digital Cultural Media and Sports Department (DCMS) on online safety legislation. The initial draft of the report will frame this issue as one of adult privacy vs child safety, arguing that tech companies and social media platforms cannot compensate for the loss of investigative power that could result from end-to-end encryption.

Online safety legislation does not prohibit end-to-end encryption or require creating a backdoor for law enforcement, but it must prove that the service meets the “duty of care” to its users. If you don’t meet this standard, which can be difficult to do if you don’t see a user prompt, the enforcement agency Ofcom may impose a fine. Up to 10% of annual global sales or 18 million, whichever is higher. Ofcom may even require the platform to implement an automated system that filters illegal content in extreme cases.

NSPCC believes this strict legislation is not enough. The agency urges the country’s digital assistants to add a term that prohibits the platform from implementing end-to-end encryption until it can demonstrate that it can protect children that appear to be determined by a series of tests developed by Ofcom. I did.

Home Office also added to Wired, “… end-to-end encryption poses an unacceptable risk to user safety and society.” Patel has been blatantly criticizing this since 2019 and has repeatedly asked Facebook and members of the Five Eyes Intelligence Partnership to end it.

The right to demand a deciphered conversation

Online safety legislation allows the platform to continue to implement end-to-end encryption, but provides a means for home offices to demand decrypted conversations from tech companies and social networks if warrants are available. If the bill passes, the home office will have the power to issue a Technical Competency Notice (TCN), which could require the platform to stop planning to implement end-to-end encryption while the investigation is underway. The platform is also legally banned from public discussions on TCN. TCN can be hampered by the fact that existing cryptographic protocols are so strong. Reportedly, WhatsApp uses the Signal protocol, which doesn’t have a “reasonable way” to stop or add backdoor access, so there’s no risk of getting orders to deliver encrypted messages to the government.

The point of the debate is that end-to-end # encryption makes it so difficult for #law enforcement to track offenders and hinder investigations into child abuse and grooming. #privacy #respectdata Click to Tweet

Richard Blech, founder and CEO of XSOC CORP, points out that the unintended consequences of home offices trying to weaken end-to-end encryption could be an explosion of vulnerabilities. This, ironically, can disproportionately affect government members who need to strengthen their privacy and security when doing their day-to-day work. Surveillance is not related to enhanced security. It actually weakens security. The Communication Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA) is a 1994 law that mandated telephone companies to establish eavesdropping mechanisms in their call diversion mechanisms to allow the U.S. government to more efficiently conduct domestic surveillance (such as legal interception or LI). Unfortunately, CALEA created an unintended vulnerability in an Internet switch made by Cisco. In fact, when the NSA evaluated CALEA-compliant switches for use in the Department of Defense (DoD) network, a serious vulnerability was found in the switches used in the tests. The vulnerability is not theoretical. In the 10 months ending in 2005 (and perhaps even longer), phones of more than 100 senior members of the Greek government were intercepted due to the LI feature of Ericsson switches used by Vodafone Greece, the largest mobile telecommunications provider in Greece. LI features were jointly selected and exploited by one or more malicious actors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos