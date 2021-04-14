IC warns US adversaries multiply cyberattacks – FCW





Cyber ​​security

IC Warns US Opponents Increase Cyber ​​Attacks By Justin KatzApr 13, 2021

In its first publicly available global threat assessment report since 2019, the intelligence community warns that adversaries of the United States are increasingly using cyberspace to attack the country and that the activities of foreign armies will be more likely. to have an impact on civil society.

“The growing use by states of cyber operations as a tool of national power, including the growing use by militaries around the world, raises the prospect of more destructive and disruptive cyber activity,” according to the new report released Tuesday. As states attempt more aggressive cyber operations, they are more likely to affect civilian populations and embolden other states that seek similar outcomes. “

The release of the report, compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, comes a day before heads of ODNI, FBI, Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency and Defense Intelligence Agency testified before the Senate Special Committee on Intelligence. their findings in public hearings and behind closed doors.

The report and associated hearings with lawmakers in recent years have always been closed due to lobbying from the intelligence community.

The IC assessment notes the hacking campaign against SolarWinds Orion and describes it as a demonstration that Russia has “the ability and intention to target and potentially disrupt public and private organizations in the United States.”

The assessment also states that China poses “a prolific and effective cyber espionage threat” and possesses “significant cyber attack capabilities.”

“China’s cyber lawsuits and the proliferation of related technologies increase threats of cyber attacks against the American homeland, the removal of American web content that Beijing sees as a threat to its internal ideological control, and the expansion of technological authoritarianism around the world, ”according to IC.

Iran is increasingly conducting influence operations in cyberspace and will likely continue to do so by spreading disinformation online about the U.S. elections, according to the report.

The IC assessment notes that North Korea has committed crimes against financial institutions and cryptocurrency frauds, potentially funding government programs “such as its nuclear and missile programs.”

North Korea “likely has the expertise to cause temporary and limited disruption of some critical infrastructure networks and disrupt operations” in the United States, according to the report.

Justin Katz covers cybersecurity for FCW. Previously, it covered the Navy and Marine Corps for Home Defense, focusing on weapons, vehicle acquisition, and congressional oversight of the Pentagon. Prior to reporting for Inside Defense, Katz covered community news in the Baltimore and Washington DC areas. Connect with him on Twitter at @JustinSKatz.

