While the UK is still in the post, top officials will take over the Green Seal task





The UK allowed top officials to advise Greensill Capital while he was working for the government. According to documents released on Tuesday, the lobby scandal surrounding insolvent lenders caused another damage to the ruling Conservatives.

Bill Craders, then the government’s chief commercial officer, joined the Green Room as an advisor to the board in September 2015, two months before leaving public officials. According to a letter to the Cabinet Office by Eric Pickles, chairman of the watchdog, approving the appointment after the minister and senior officials retire.

This revelation would provoke the fury surrounding the Green Seal and attracted top ministers of the Boris Johnson government and former conservative Prime Minister David Cameron, who took office after retirement.

Amid strong media coverage, the government issued questions on Monday about how Greensill secured its supply chain financing contract, how it works, and how representatives, including Cameron, engage with ministers.

Johnson said Tuesday that the results should be announced “quickly” and submitted to Congress.

Asked question

“People, including me, have been asked to be happy with how this supply chain finance item works,” Johnson said.

Johnson is trying to draw a line in a crisis where ministers scrutinize their interactions with Cameron. The investigation is expected to be reported at the end of June.

Johnson urges quick inquiries as Greensill-Cameron Row grows.

However, recent developments will drive further investigation into business and government, especially the relationship with Greensill, founder Lex Greensill, who has a close relationship with Cameron’s 2010-2016 administration.

After leaving the official, Crothers was appointed Director of Greensill in August 2016, which position would have required him to seek advice in accordance with the government’s rules of business commitment. According to a letter from Pickles, chair of the Advisory Board on business commitments.

‘Conflicts of interest’

“Mr. Crothers and the Cabinet informed the ACOBA that he joined Greensill as Board Advisor in September 2015, but still serves as a public servant,” wrote Pickles.

Cameron’s former cabinet secretary, Pickles, asked the Cabinet to post a conflict of interest policy and to disclose the approval process for Crothers in the Green Seal role. He also asked if there is a registry of officials working for external organizations and how sensitive government information is.

In a separate letter to Pickles, Crothers was told that his initial role was approved by the Cabinet and that when he left the government he was already working for Greensill, so he didn’t need to file a BAR application.

“I didn’t think I needed a new BAR application because my move to director in late 2016 was unchanged in my role given the size and nature of the business, and it was what I expected when it was approved,” said Crothers.

Counter pressure

Greensill collapsed in March in one of the most surprising financial blows of recent years. This put thousands of jobs at risk in a UK factory owned by Liberty Steel, part of the GFG Alliance that relied on Greensill for financing.

The opposition Labor Party pressured the Johnson government after direct access to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Exchequer, Health Minister Matt Hancock and two Treasury Secretary to lobby on behalf of Green Seal as Cameron seeks access to the government’s coronavirus aid program. Weighted. .

The Labor Party plans to force the House of Representatives to establish a special parliamentary committee to investigate Greensill on Wednesday, and has the power to provide evidence to Cameron and Sunak.

The government said that Su Nak and Hancock acted correctly. “We welcome inquiries and are willing to participate,” said Cameron, who broke the lobbying rules, a spokesman Monday.

— With the help of Emily Ashton

