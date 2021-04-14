USWNT’s Alex Morgan regains his sharpness after win over France, says coach Vlatko Andonovski





United States Women’s National Team manager Vlatko Andonovski has said he believes forward Alex Morgan regained his finesse after seeing her score a goal and win a penalty in the 2-0 victory Americans against France.

The match was billed as a massive test for the top-ranked USA team, given that France were ranked third in the latest FIFA ranking and had just achieved a 3-1 victory over six-ranked England. But the United States took control early, as Morgan was fouled in the box by French defender Aissatou Tounkara in the fourth minute, with Megan Rapinoe scoring the ensuing penalty.

Morgan then doubled the United States’ advantage in the 19th minute, taking a lead from Christen Press and shooting past French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

From there, the United States was firmly in the driver’s seat and kept France at bay for the remainder of the game. And it wasn’t just Morgan’s goals that impressed Andonovsky.

“Today as a starter I think she performed her role very well,” he said of Morgan. “Besides the direct impact with the [penalty] and a goal, she was also very involved in our construction. She managed to hold the ball, bring the midfielders into the game and release the pressure for us. “

Alex Morgan scored one goal and won a penalty for another in the USWNT’s 2-0 win over France. Catherine Steenkeste / Getty Images

Morgan was sidelined earlier this year with an episode of COVID-19 and gave birth to her daughter Charlie last year. But Andonovski felt Morgan had taken the leap in terms of boosting sharpness and fitness over the past month.

“Obviously we don’t just analyze every game but every practice, and in the last two practices it’s almost like she hit him. [up] up a notch, it was just a little more focused, a little more focused, “he said.” And we as staff were talking about how she got the killer instinct back. With just a little space and time, she was scoring goals, which was very encouraging for us, and she showed that in tonight’s game. “

Morgan returned for the United States in the SheBelieves Cup in February, but the key was to get a full preseason with club Orlando Pride.

“I was really looking forward to this camp in general because the pre-season with Orlando has gone really well,” she said. “I felt I could win that percentage of torque [points] that I was missing just when I came back from pregnancy, so I felt really good going into this camp. I was really happy to have the minutes and the two games, and I felt like tonight we had a good performance. And it’s always nice to be on the scoresheet against France, it makes it even more special. “

Andonovski, who took her record as a United States’ women’s coach to 17-0-1, was also pleased with the team’s overall performance, in which the United States appeared sharper than the Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Sweden.

“This team is the best when tested, and I thought it was a great test for us to see how quickly we can adapt from the game against Sweden to this game,” he said. declared.

He added: “One of those things is I said we weren’t patient enough and we weren’t clean enough in the last game, which in this game we did very good work. “

