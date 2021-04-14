Khiron Partners with UK Cellen Therapeutics to Acquire UK Medical Cannabis Training Certification and Improve Clinical Training





Khiron has entered into a strategic partnership with the UK digital healthcare leader Cellen Therapeutics.

“Over the past year, Khiron has seen a direct correlation between physician education and patient access,” said Tejinder Virk, President of Khiron Europe. “With Khiron Academy’s CPD certification and our strategic partnership with Cellen Therapeutics, we are in a position to grow. Many healthcare professionals are increasing their patients access to medical cannabis products.”

“We are excited to join forces with the training of prescribing specialists in Khiron and in the UK,” said Eric Bystrom, CEO of Cellen, “Khiron is the undisputed global leader in medical cannabis education. Physician education and optimization improve patients’ lives.” We share common values. Our goal is to create a practical guide to responsibly prescribing patients with safe and effective medical cannabis products.”

In the UK, Khiron continues to utilize educational materials developed by the company to educate healthcare professionals in Latin America, along with clinical data from thousands of Khiron patients. In addition to Cellen’s MedCanHub (accessible to healthcare professionals at https://medcanhub.cellenhealth.com/), the Khiron Academy is accessible to members of the Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society (MCCS) and is the heart of prescribing expert training for Project Twenty21. An observational study of 20,000 patients supporting Drug Science in the UK.

To date, the company has trained nearly 1000 healthcare professionals in Latin America and the UK. Over the past year, Khiron-trained doctors in Latin America issued more than 13,000 prescriptions, with a monthly compound growth rate of nearly 50%. Khiron Academy will be a platform to share the company’s clinical expertise with clinical data from Khiron’s wholly owned clinic in LatAm.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. About Khiron is a vertically integrated healthcare and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operations in Europe and North America. Khiron is Colombia’s leading medical cannabis supplier and the first Colombian company for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sale, and international export of low and high THC medical cannabis products. The company has created medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the UK and is expected to start selling in Mexico, Germany and Brazil in 2021.

Utilizing a wholly-owned healthcare clinic and proprietary telemedicine platform, Khiron combines a patient-centric approach, physician training programs, scientific expertise, product innovation and agricultural infrastructure to increase prescription and brand loyalty. The Wellness Department launched the first branded CBD skin care brand in Colombia, and KuidaTM is now sold in several jurisdictions in Latin America, the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is headed by co-founder and chief executive Alvaro Torres, along with experienced and diverse executives and boards.

