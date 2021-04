Brace yourselves, bubble tea lovers: the United States faces a boba shortage that could last for months

If you are able to order bubble tea today you had better enjoy it, it might be your last for a while.

The country is facing a boba crisis as the massive order book on the west coast creates a shortage of boba balls, imported from Taiwan, and tapioca starch, which is used to make boba and is sourced in large numbers. part of Thailand. Players in the burgeoning bubble tea industry are warning customers that boba supplies are likely to be depleted in the coming weeks and that supply could take months to return to normal.

This is an industry-wide shortage, said owners of US-based Boba Co., based in Hayward, Calif., Which also operates famous Boba Guys stores in San Francisco, Los Angeles. and New York in an Instagram video last week. Some boba stores are already out. Others will be sold out in the coming weeks. 99% of the boba comes from abroad. It will be on the move for several months until we receive our next round of tapioca starch shipments.

Boba stores have become popular destinations in the United States in recent years, serving the Taiwanese milk tea drink with fluffy tapioca pearls known as boba. A national investigation after the pandemic lockdown last May found bubble tea was the most popular delivery product in California, Hawaii and Michigan, and the drink had been all the rage in New York City for years. .

The blockage in the supply chain affects virtually all products shipped to the United States from Asia. But the boba shortage is the product of a perfect storm, Oliver Yoon, vice president of global sales and marketing for Chicago supplier Boba Direct, told Business Insider. This is because with supplies coming almost exclusively from Asia, the boba sector is particularly sensitive to shipping delays, and its coming as the country reopens and consumer spending increases as people begin to visit their homes again. favorite restaurants and shops.

In the next week, tapioca will be a luxury because no one will have it, said Tommy Huang, sales manager at Hayward, Calif., Supplier of boba Leadway International Inc. to the San Francisco Chronicle. It will take a long time to be able to say that we will not run out of tapioca.

The shortage is expected to last for months. An expedition that typically takes around a month to cross the Pacific, clear customs and leave the docks now takes four to five months, the Boba Guys said in their video.

They asked Bubble Tea customers across the country to be patient. If you see [shops] run out of boba, don’t get angry. It is not their fault, they said. Everyone is doing their best.

