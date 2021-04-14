Investors invest more money in US stocks compared to China: EPFR fund flow data





BEIJING Investors invest billions more in US equity funds than in Chinese funds, according to data from fund research firm EPFR Global.

“The relay seems to be happening,” said Cameron Brandt, research director at EPFR, in an interview on Friday. “Many investors believe the short-term game is the US, where the recovery is gathering pace, versus China, where there are signals that a more cautious take will be taken, especially in the second half of the year.”

U.S. stocks plunged in March 2020 as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on economic growth gripped the markets. At that time, China was on track to control the domestic spread of the virus, and the economy returned to growth in the second quarter.

Now, roughly a year later, global investors are reassessing their outlook on the two countries.

Interest in US and Chinese funds surges

But in a global context, US and Chinese equity funds are the two regions that have attracted the most inflows from international investors in the past two quarters, Brandt said.

“Both fund groups have seen a significant resurgence of interest since the middle of last year,” he said. “Chinese funds have taken the first step, but the United States has come back with a vengeance.”

Cumulative net flows to U.S. equity funds since early 2020 have been negative through November, according to EPFR data. The flows turned positive in the weeks following the US presidential election and reached $ 170 billion in the week ended April 7.

In contrast, Chinese equity funds posted positive cumulative net flows for much of last year that exceeded US levels through December. Cumulative net flows to Chinese equity funds as of the week of April 7 were only $ 29.78 billion, according to EPFR.

The data company is a subsidiary of Informa Financial Intelligence and claims to track more than 100,100 investment funds globally with more than $ 34 trillion in total assets.

It’s not over for Chinese influxes

While US stocks have hit new highs this year, the Shanghai composite has hardly changed since December. Millions of new investors piled into the mainland’s stock market last year amid a surge in local stocks, sparking fears of over-speculation.

In recent weeks, Chinese authorities have repeatedly warned of risks to financial markets.

Analysts said Beijing’s 6% GDP growth target for the year and other economic indicators indicate that instead of focusing on high-speed growth, policymakers intend to crack down on long-term problems such as heavy reliance on debt.

“We have recently seen the flow to Chinese funds decrease,” Brandt said. “There seems to be some skepticism even though the overall growth figures look pretty impressive compared to anywhere else, China is still seen as vulnerable (if) monetary conditions tighten before the end of the year. “

Nonetheless, he expects funds to continue buying Chinese assets given strong demand from retail investors since the middle of last year.

History indicates that it would take an extreme event to shake this interest in detail. Brandt said the last time there was such a surge in retail buying, it didn’t stop until the mainland China’s stock market collapsed in 2015.

The Chinese government also wants to strengthen investor participation in the local stock market by making it easier for companies to go public and encouraging foreign institutions to invest.

