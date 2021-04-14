Venezuelan government wants to use frozen US funds to pay for vaccines





CARACAS (Reuters) – The Venezuelan government wants funds frozen in the United States to be spent on payment for coronavirus vaccines and will continue to work with the opposition to negotiate that payment, the head of the legislature controlled by the United States said on Tuesday. government.

FILE PHOTO: People walk down a busy shopping street amid a spike in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections that led the government to extend lockdown measures, in Caracas, Venezuela, April 6 2021. REUTERS / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria / File photo

Allies of opposition leader Juan Guaido have for months been in talks with state officials to purchase vaccines through the COVAX program using funds frozen by the US Treasury as part of sanctions against the President’s government Nicolas Maduro.

Over the weekend, Maduro said his government had paid some $ 64 million to the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, raising doubts as to whether the government would end negotiations over the use of frozen funds for the vaccination campaign. .

Jorge Rodriguez, head of the National Assembly dominated by the ruling Socialist Party, said talks over the kidnapped funds will continue.

If more of the kidnapped resources are used, it would be to buy needed vaccines through (the Pan American Health Organization) and (the World Health Organization), Rodriguez said at a press conference.

In 2019, Washington froze $ 342 million held by the Venezuelan central bank in the United States, as part of a sanctions program to remove Maduro from power.

The funds were placed under the control of opposition leader Guaido and the interim government he created, but their transfer requires a license from the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

A working group created last year to ensure Venezuelans access to COVAX, which includes health ministry officials as well as Guaido advisers, will continue to seek to use OFAC funds for vaccines, Rodriguez said.

His comments were the first time a government official publicly acknowledged talks with Guaido’s allies, whom he described as kidnappers.

The Fedecamaras group of companies presented a vaccine procurement plan for private sector workers and their families last month that was delivered to Rodriguez, who is an influential figure in the Maduros government.

Rodriguez said the plan presented by Fedecamaras is not dead.

Venezuela has received 750,000 doses of vaccine supplied by allied countries such as Russia and China, which authorities say have been given to health workers.

Graphic-COVID-19 vaccination monitoring: here

It has reported 175,812 coronavirus cases, 1,785 deaths, although medical experts say the figure is likely higher due to limited testing.

Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Vivian Sequera in Caracas; Edited by Matthew Lewis

