The queen returns to work four days after Prince Philip’s death.

The Duke of Cambridge will not be reunited with Prince Harry until the day of his grandfather’s funeral, when the Duchess of Cambridge is expected to lead peace among the royal brothers.

The brothers are understood to have spoken over the phone since Harry arrived in England on Sunday, and they hope to finally meet each other on Saturday morning ahead of the afternoon event.

Camilla Tomineyreveals explains how Kate helps a peace broker between her husband and brother-in-law.

Matthas requests a new royal yacht in honor of Duke.

1/4 of Covid deaths not due to virus, data shown

Almost a quarter of registered Covid deaths are those who do not die from the disease. According to new official statistics, the government has urged the roadmap to move faster in the light of increasingly positive data. According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, 23% of registered coronavirus deaths are now people who have died from the virus, not from infection. Other data also show an increasingly positive state of the epidemic. England. Science editor Sarah Knapton analyzes why the worst is behind us.

Census IT failures result in repeated follow-up visits.

IT failures have resulted in census field workers repeatedly knocking on the doors of people who have already returned surveys. The public has expressed concern about the “evil” release of the survey in 2021 after issuing notifications to complete it via mail and in person, despite having already written it. ONS claimed that it “did not know” that this was happening. , A letter to the ass of a public member and The Telegraph reveals the scope of the matter.

‘Arguing Woman’ | The Employment Court ruled that a Tori colleague who advocated women’s equality and empowerment “harmed” female employees in a multimillion-pound company. Sir Rami Ranger used his maiden speech to defend women in the House of Representatives last year, telling colleagues “Everywhere empowerment and equality for women are essential.” Read what you heard in the court.

Worldwide: Biden proposes Putin Ukraine conference

