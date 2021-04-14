Business survival in the UK with innovation, efficiency and temporary staffing





The business impact of more than a year after the coronavirus was first reported in the UK is undeniable. A study conducted by SD Worx found that the UK faced the second highest number of employee layoffs (30%) last year, slightly lagging behind Austria (30.9%), but ahead of France (29.1%).

The study investigated the damage to the business world and asked employers in eight countries about their impact on aspects such as general operations, financial results, and employee mood and well-being.

Half of the respondents surveyed (49.7%) thought the overall impact of the coronavirus crisis was negative. In the UK (53%), Ireland (56%), France (52%), Austria (55%) and Switzerland (54%), more than half of the companies surveyed were affected by the epidemic. Less than half (48.1%) of companies reported negative impacts on their financial results, while 51.3% emphasized the negative impact on their workforce, so the impact on business economic prosperity and employee morale was also significant.

Meanwhile, more than half (53.4%) of UK companies reported having a serious negative impact on employee morale, making them in the top four countries with the same effect.

One in five is investing in more employees.

In about half (49%) of the companies surveyed, the number of employees was stable. One out of three companies (32%) reduced the number of employees, and the number of temporary and temporary employee layoffs increased by 28% compared to the pre-epidemic level.

In all companies surveyed, 36% reported a decrease in full-time employment. In France, hiring fell by 54%. In Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK and other countries surveyed, employment declined on average by one third. In addition, on average in all countries, the hiring of temporary and temporary employees decreased by 37%.

“To overcome the storm, companies had to be creative.”

However, nearly one-fifth (17.1%) of all companies employed more full-time employees, while one-fifth (20.5%) companies employed more part-time employees. In Ireland, nearly a quarter (24.5%) of businesses have increased their full-time workforce. In the UK, it was 1 in 5 (20%). The UK also ranks in the top three countries (18.2%) that have invested more in hiring temporary workers to support business continuity, followed by Switzerland (23.6%) and France (22%).

As Bart Pollentier, Head of Knowledge Center at SD Worx, says: Workforce management has not been an easy task for businesses over the past year. The high level of uncertainty has greatly affected the morale of UK companies. However, as a gift of belated insight, companies can now implement practices and processes that encourage employees to know that their satisfaction and well-being are top priority.

Save the day with innovation and efficiency processes

Finally, the coronavirus crisis has also occurred, and in some cases, a significant number of companies have had to innovate. At the European level, 1 in 3 (33%) companies accelerated innovation. The UK (40%) and Ireland (39%) have driven innovation particularly frequently. The most innovation processes focused on working from home (35%), 1 in 4 projects focused on health and wellness (26%), and 24% focused on digitizing and automating HR.

Pollentier goes on: To overcome the storm, companies had to be creative, and as a result, innovation has increased in the business world. Digitization can provide many benefits in terms of productivity and efficiency, so it’s no surprise that many have invested in this area in the last 12 to 13 months to increase their chances of survival.

