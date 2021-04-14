This Is Us Recap Season 5 Episode 13: Brotherly Love





It’s us

Brotherly Love

Season 5 Episode 13

4 star editor rating

Photo: NBC

Here we go, the Pearson brothers tell each other as Kevin arrives in Philly, eager to get into Kevin-Randall’s long-awaited healing chat (maybe?). They might as well have said it directly to the audience, because we were also waiting for this conversation.

Beth sums up that the Season Four Finals fight well for everyone: Randall called Kevins trash and told him that Jack was ashamed to his death, and Kevin said he hated that Randall was adopted in the first place. . The anger and pain that resulted from this fight was only heightened when Randall began to deal with the feelings he had buried about his childhood in a white family. All of this mixed up is a huge conversation for Kevin and Randall, and This Is Us knows it. And so we get an hour that’s almost exclusively on-screen Randall and Kevin, most of it just being a dialogue between the adult versions of the Pearson brothers. In theory, that sounds risky, right? But as I’ve said a few times in these recaps (I won’t apologize for that), Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley have great onscreen chemistry, and every time they share a scene I automatically am in. I mean, remember when they were wrestling. the streets of New York? Either way, we have two brothers with a long list of issues between them, so everything here we go, buckle up, the boyfriend mentality in this episode just feels right.

Randalls actually quite nervous before Kevins arrived. The whole set-up of this chat feels so formal to him (so formal and also, so Kevin, we love a Drama Queen!), And he’s anxious. But after their last fight, says Beth, it can’t really get any worse. Randall knows this best because it’s those two and it’s This Is Us and it’s definitely not the worst that can happen.

The conversation begins, as you might expect, terribly. Randall lets Kevin take the plunge, but it’s not long before he has to call his brother to give him a clearly rehearsed speech full of things he thinks Randall wants to hear. It’s Kevin who apologizes for not stepping in when Randalls’ prom daddy was blatantly racist towards Randall, and it’s full of I’m sorry if you felt lonely and I ever hurt you. Randalls is right: It is not at all Kevin who takes responsibility. You don’t even understand why you’re apologizing, he tells Kevin at one point. The guys are out in the street now. And before I ask, no, it’s not because they just like having intense fights in public (which they do) but because Randall went out to get some fresh air, Kevin followed because he had finished giving him space, and no one brought a key. This is where things get meaner. Kevin is basically like, How dare Randall complain because he was the golden child of the family and was being treated as such by their parents (Kevins has complained about this before)? And Randall tells Kevin that being treated as special was the opposite of what he wanted, he just wanted to blend in. He always stood out and he finally said to Kevin: The last thing I needed was for my brother to use my darkness for the other me. People like his prom dad were intentional with the pain they inflicted on him, Kevin was just thoughtless and willfully in the dark, and it hurts even more. Kevin has no idea what Randall is talking about, and a lot of their arguments boil down to the idea that Kevin just doesn’t see (or want) to see things the way Randall does. Kevin says he’s always been jealous of Randall and it had nothing to do with you being Black. It was just the envy of the siblings.

But we have a spot in the front row for the hurtful microaggressions Randall talks about when we return to the story of college-aged Randall visiting Kevin in Los Angeles for the first time. As with many of their old hangouts, it all feels contrived, with a lot of resentment lurking beneath the surface (Niles Fitch and Logan Shroyer have some of the same Randall-Kevin chemistry as their adult counterparts). Kevin teases Randall by calling him Carlton and making other Fresh Prince of Bel-Air jokes and chooses to humiliate him by drawing attention to the fact that he doesn’t know the lyrics of the rap songs (this is not the first time). When Randall apologizes to the cab driver for his drunken brother, Kevin calls them another’s brothers, and soon after, they end up fighting on the sidewalk. Later, when Randall tries to talk to Kevin about how it bothered him that Kevin was rude to the black cab driver, Kevin gets defensive and Randall changes the subject.

Kevins has always been hooked on his jealousy for his brother, the show has shown us this time and time again, but Kevin actually expresses it here, confessing to his brother that he’s having a horrible time in Los Angeles, his career doesn’t is going nowhere, and he has to watch Randall succeed in everything, while his family fails. This, however, is something Randall doesn’t see the same way. Everyone experiences their childhood differently, sometimes with devastating consequences.

In the present, Kevin wants to know if Randall means it when he says he wishes he would never be adopted. Randall knows that Kevin understands emotions better with a visual sometimes (that fucking paint splatter is back by the wall in LA Kevins, and will this thing haunt me the rest of my life? We already have it!) So he tells Kevin about his ghost kingdom the life he imagines he had with his birth parents we heard about at the Randalls Support Group meeting last week. We actually see Randalls’ ghost kingdom: he’s a small child, and his parents are the local news meteorologist and librarian who always lets him take more books than is allowed. He explains to Kevin that these were the only two blacks he saw consistently. But he also shares with Kevin that Kevin and Kate and Jack and Rebecca would also show up in his ghost kingdom. I couldn’t even create a fantasy world without you Kev, he told his brother. Do you know how unusual this is? He talks to Kevin about the guilt of imagining this world, about how he thought he was doing something wrong.

And Kevin is starting to understand a little better. This time, he offers a sincere, unrepeated apology for the things he didn’t see growing up. For everything. You are my brother and I love you, he said to Randall. And Randall also apologizes for what he said on the lawn that day. He tells her that their father was proud of Kevin and so was he. Sorry to ever let you think otherwise, he said. There are a lot of brothers who touch faces and have misty eyes and joke about acting skills and Kevins’ hugs. HUGGING is what really attracts me.

But Kevin has more to say. He almost can’t bring himself to do it when Randall, sitting next to him, says: The rest of the world can’t say the ugly thing, but we have to. If they learned anything from this conversation, that’s it, really. And so Kevin can finally tell. He admits that maybe he resented Randall for being black. Maybe I thought you were getting special treatment was mistaken for you being black. He admits he willfully neglected things and made fun of Randall for things he should never have. I was more jealous of you than I should have been, he said. Then the Sterling K. Brown Single Tear comes out (you knew he was making an appearance tonight !!) because those were the things Randall needed to hear. And it’s like maybe a real healing has started. Dear Lord, brothers, you know ??

We learn about Randalls ‘ghost kingdom through a flashback to a boys’ weekend when Randall and Kevin are little ones and Jack takes them to a recording of Mister Rogers Neighborhood (we see more examples of Randall feeling like an outsider and Kevin jealous of Randall). At one point, little Randall is left on his own and ends up wandering around the set, where he discusses his imaginary parents and Daniel Tiger tells him it’s okay because we all have make-believe neighborhoods. I didn’t have this on my TIU bingo card, but here we are.

Randall goes to bed that night and dreams of his ghost kingdom again, but this time it’s with William and Laurel and, in his sleep, Randall is smiling.

Randalls ‘neighbor, whom they go to see because she has a spare key to Randalls’ house, is a treasure. She has absolutely no hesitation in telling Kevin that she hated his movie with Sylvester Stallone and that Kevin should stick to comedy. A delight!

When was Kevin nominated for the Golden Globe?

There’s a whole runner about Kevin waiting for Robert De Niro to call him so they can discuss the covers after Kevin leaves to see his kids born and, in the end, De Niro is like, fine with everything. , I guess, and I have no time to see how this whole situation plays out. I’ll never get over the show by just glossing over Kevin who was making his way on a plane without ID during a pandemic.

Wow, Kate really does have the small end of the stick on this show, eh?

Wait, did Kevin just leave Nicky and Madison alone together while he was gone? Because it’s fucking classic.

