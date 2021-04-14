UK Study On Mixing Covid Vaccine Between Jabbs, To Be Expanded | Vaccines and vaccinations





A major study in the UK looking into whether the Covid vaccine can be safely mixed with different types of jabs for the first and second doses will be expanded.

Researchers running the Com-Cov study launched in February to investigate primary and secondary vaccinations of Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines will now include injections of the Moderna or Novavax vaccines.

The study is investigating whether a combination vaccine could provide broader, longer-lasting immunity against viruses and new strains and more flexibility in vaccine administration.

The study, led by the University of Oxford, will recruit adults 50 years of age or older who have received their first vaccination in the last 8 to 12 weeks.

Matthew Snape, associate professor of pediatrics and vaccinia at Oxford University, said: Different vaccines can be used for the 1st and 2nd vaccinations, allowing for more flexible use.

If these mixed schedules can produce an immune response as good as the standard schedule and show that the vaccine response does not increase significantly, potentially more people could complete the Covid-19 vaccination process faster.

This also creates resilience within the system if the vaccine in use is insufficiently available.

Volunteers who received the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will either receive the same vaccine for the second dose or receive a jab produced at random by Moderna or Novavax.

Moderna jab has begun to roll out across the UK, and the Novavax jab, manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), is under review by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA).

Each of the six divisions of the exam recruits 175 candidates and adds 1,050 recruits to the program. Researchers will study the side effects and immune system responses to these new combinations of vaccines.

Quick Guide Covid Vaccine Side Effects: What Are Their Side Effects, Who Infects and Why?

What are the most common side effects of Covid vaccine?

According to Public Health England, most side effects of Covid vaccines Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca are mild and short-lived. These include pain, fatigue, or aches and headaches in the area where the jab was taken. An uncommon side effect is swollen lymph nodes.

Why do common side effects occur?

Professor Robert Read, head of clinical and laboratory science for medicine at the University of Southampton, said the arm pain may be due to a trauma of the needle in the muscle, perhaps due to a local inflammation of the muscle caused by the chemicals in the injection. Director of the NIHR Southampton Biomedical Research Center.

Other common side effects such as muscle pain, flu-like illness, and fatigue are probably due to generalized activation of the immune system caused by the vaccine. What this means is that in order to make antibodies, white blood cells stimulated by the vaccine must secrete chemicals called cytokines, interferons, and chemokines that function to send messages between cells in order to be activated.

Are blood clots a side effect of the vaccine?

The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has been associated with reports of low blood clots and low platelet counts (platelets are the pieces of cells in the blood that help clots to clot).

This includes a rare blood clot in the brain called cerebral sinus thrombosis (CVST). It is estimated that in the unvaccinated population, there may be 15 to 16 cases per million people per year.

The Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) said Oxford/AstraZeneca jab beneficiaries should be wary of new headaches, blurred vision, confusion or seizures that occur more than four days after vaccination. MHRA has also indicated shortness of breath, chest pain, abdominal pain, leg swelling, and abnormal skin bruising as reasons for seeking medical advice.

By March 31, MHRA said it had received 79 reports of blood clots associated with low platelets, including 19 deaths after more than 20 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs. This is equivalent to about 4 cases per million people who have been vaccinated.

Even among Pfizer/BioNTech jab beneficiaries, two blood clots with low platelet count were reported. The European Medicines Agency is also investigating three cases of venous thromboembolic thrombosis related to Johnson & Johnson jab.

The MHRA said that blood clots associated with low platelets can occur naturally in people who have not been vaccinated and those who have Covid, and while the evidence for a link to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is stronger, more research is needed.

Correspondent Nicola Davis Science

If the study results are promising, the MHRA and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) will formally assess the safety and efficacy of the new vaccine regimen before it is released to patients.

Snape hoped the results of the second part of the study would be available in June or July, and the first part expected to report the results next month.

In a press briefing, he said: What I want is that we will not rule out any combinations. That’s how we need to see there are combinations that we shouldn’t offer because that doesn’t produce a good immune response.

And that will give us a lot of flexibility. Not only in the UK, but in Europe trying to limit the use of some vaccines for some age groups, it is not a globally reliable vaccine that we supply a little more intermittently.

Professor Jeremy Brown, a member of JCVI, said people will eventually have to mix up the Covid-19 jab.

He told the BBC Radio 4s Today program: If you complete the course of Moderna or Pfizer or AstraZeneca twice, for example, it should really be that way because it will be very difficult to guarantee in the future. Get the same type of vaccine again.

