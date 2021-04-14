China tries to mend U.S. ties by stepping up talks with business





Ning jizhe

China is taking more direct steps to improve relations with U.S. investors, stepping up communication with businesses amid heightened economic tensions between the two countries.

Officials from the National Development and Reform Commission, the government’s main economic planning body, met with representatives from companies like Tesla Inc., Qualcomm Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. on Tuesday – the first of the most likely meetings. similar plans with US companies.

Separately, Prime Minister Li Keqiang spoke on Tuesday with US business leaders during a video conference hosted by former US Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, saying that the economic “decoupling” between the two countries does not serve any purpose. to nothing. And next week, top US executives like Tim Cook of Apple Inc. to Elon Musk of Tesla Inc. will participate in the Boao China Forum for Asia.

Ning Jizhe, vice president of the NDRC, told delegates at Tuesday’s meeting that the business community in China and the United States has formed “a community of common interests” and their economic exchanges have grown. developed. The commission is looking for a mechanism to communicate with US companies to “exchange information and clear up the confusion,” he said.

Ties between the United States and China have deteriorated to the worst in decades under former President Donald Trump. And while China has expressed optimism about improving relations under the Biden administration, tensions between the two superpowers persist on issues ranging from human rights and Taiwan to geopolitics.

“China wants to show the US government through these meetings that China is a market for the US, not just a production site,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV in Hong Kong. However, the tensions between the two countries will not go away in the business arena just with these meetings, as the United States continues to restrict Chinese companies’ access to advanced technologies, she said.

China is gradually opening up its economy and financial system to foreign investors and depends on foreign investment to meet its ambitious growth targets.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Ning and other commission officials provided more details on China’s five-year economic plan, such as its carbon neutrality initiative and digital economy goals. Representatives of US companies asked about protecting intellectual property rights, how China would improve trade relations with the United States, and how companies could take advantage of the five-year plan to grow their businesses. .

“American companies can speak candidly to the Chinese government concerned about their problems – no matter what their business activity or their trade relations,” said Zhang Huanteng, deputy director of the general department of the commission.

– With the help of John Liu and Yinan Zhao

(Updates with details of U.S. leaders speaking at the Boao forum and commentary from the economist.)

