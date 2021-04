US green deal will create ‘a clean energy workforce that looks like America’: Granholm

Joe Bidens ‘government will link clean energy incentives to working conditions and workers’ wages to ensure the industry does a better job on labor rights, the US secretary said at energy, Jennifer Granholm, as she proposed possible incentives for states to support the president’s green transformation plans.

Massive investments in clean energy infrastructure and new and expanded tax incentives offered as part of the new US administrations’ $ 2.3 billion jobs plan would be tied to ensuring that electricity generation result is related to prevailing wages, living wages, Granholm told the BloombergNEF summit in New York.

We bowed for a very long time to the altar of cost only in manufacturing in general, said Granholm.

She cited $ 500 million in funding and grants awarded by the Department of Energy (DoE) since Bidens’ inauguration alone.

When we make these kinds of investments in infrastructure, obviously we employ private contractors to do the work. [That allows us] be targeted to the people we work with and the ability to demand effective wages and better rights for workers.

The president pledged to link clean energy incentives to labor standards, to ensure the energy sector does a better job in this area, said the energy secretary, who said added that the administration wanted to create a clean energy workforce that looked like America.

Biden has focused heavily before and since his election on the potential of renewables, storage and other sectors to create well-paying, unionized jobs. The issue is particularly vivid for the nations nascent offshore wind sector, which relies on substantial subsidies and incentives to help it meet the growth targets set by Biden.

About 6% of American wind energy workers currently belong to a union.

Clean energy standard

Granholm also told the BloombergNEF summit that states could be prompted to adopt a clean energy standard that would support zero-carbon growth in the United States.

Some sort of clean energy standard perhaps similar to the renewable portfolio standards already in place in some states could be crucial to achieving a massively ambitious goal of having a zero-carbon U.S. electricity grid by 2035, they said. BloombergNEF analysts said earlier this week.

But we do not know how such a mechanism could pass through a divided Congress.

Granholm said at the end of the day it was still subject to negotiation with all options still under consideration.

There is also a way to consider creating something that offers incentives. [to states] to be able to make it happen the same way we did a race to the top to create high school standards in education.

