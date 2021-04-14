John Kerry says US will hold China accountable on climate promises





WASHINGTONU.S. Climate envoy John Kerry said the Biden administration would not compromise with China on economic issues or human rights in its attempts to negotiate a deal to tackle climate change.

Mr Kerry, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, said his team was determined to find ways to hold China to account on the promises it is making in continuing negotiations to cut emissions from China. greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

As an industrial powerhouse, China is the largest source of greenhouse gases in the world. Mr Kerry said satellites and other new technologies will allow the United States to monitor domestic broadcasts around the world, and noted that European countries have discussed levying a special tax on imported products. depending on the emissions from their production.

You need accountability, Mr. Kerry said in his office at State Department headquarters. We will have enormous visibility, and that visibility has been very effective in creating accountability.

Mr Kerry made his comments before leaving Washington for three days of scheduled meetings with senior Chinese officials in Shanghai on climate change and economic issues.

Rep. Garret Graves (R., La.), The top Republican on the House Special Committee on the Climate Crisis, agreed that Kerry needs to pressure China to cut emissions. But he expressed skepticism that Mr Kerry could ultimately get China to agree to efforts to verify that it keeps any promises to cut emissions.

China will do what is in China’s best interest, Graves said. So, do I think they might be able to get something on paper that China agrees with? Yeah, I think it’s possible. Do I think there is a chance in hell that China will meet these obligations? No, not a chance.

State Department officials said the goal of the trip was to get China to cut emissions faster. Mr Kerry said he had previously spoken with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, and other Chinese officials.

We are talking to China to talk, Mr Kerry said. We obviously need to have China at the table to be able to meet this challenge.

Mr. Kerrys’ visit to Shanghai will make him the first senior official in the Biden administration to visit China. This follows controversial talks last month between high-ranking diplomats from the two countries in Alaska.

Mr Kerry has made a series of trips ahead of a virtual climate summit President Biden is hosting with world leaders next week. Mr. Kerry has previously met with European allies and last week with leaders in India and the Middle East.

Mr Biden had campaigned on pledges to fight climate change, but since emissions are global, he is limited in what he can accomplish without international cooperation. He decided to join the Paris climate agreement, which former GOP president Donald Trump left within hours of his inauguration on January 20.

Mr Biden invited 17 countries responsible for around 80% of global emissions to next week’s summit, according to the White House. This is an effort to push these countries to commit more to reducing emissions in international negotiations scheduled for the fall.

The possibility for China and the United States to cooperate in tackling climate change is a potential bright spot in an increasingly difficult relationship. A new U.S. intelligence report on threats facing the United States has revealed that China will urge Taiwan to reunite with the mainland as part of a larger effort to assert its status as a world power.

Action by the world’s two largest economies and sources of greenhouse gases has long been seen as essential to tackling the effects of climate change, but this cooperation has become more complicated as the two countries embarked on a trade war, China has asserted itself as a global rival and US officials have concluded that China has committed genocide and crimes against humanity against the Uyghur ethnic group.

The climate issue is a stand-alone issue. It’s not for trade against the other critical differences we currently have with China, Kerry said, adding that he had indeed negotiated with China on the Paris deal. These must be channeled separately. Climate is the survival of the planet.

In the biggest climate pledge by any country, China has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060. While it will be difficult for Beijing to meet its goal, China’s plan to become a green superpower will have ripple effects around the world. Illustration: Crystal Tai

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced last year that China will emit zero net carbon dioxide emissions by 2060, and Beijing has pushed for the adoption of electric vehicles and other measures to combat the strong pollution in many of its major cities and industrial centers. But China has also continued to build coal-fired power plants in the years since the Paris Agreement, and Mr Kerry has said net zero pledges are not effective if they are so long.

Mr Kerry highlighted the work done by former Vice President Al Gore with investors and climate groups in an organization called Climate Trace. It uses satellite data, artificial intelligence and other technologies to track emissions from companies and countries, which Kerry says are among several new types of enforcement action to be explored in the negotiations.

And he noted that the European Union was pursuing a border adjustment tax on imports based on their emissions. Mr Kerry said the United States does not currently support this, but Mr Biden had put it among his campaign pledges, and his US Trade Representative recently included it on a new agenda as policy to start considering.

There are a number of things that could be on the table, Mr Kerry said.

Proponents and analysts say trade rules likely require such a tariff to be associated with a national carbon tax or some other type of pricing system. Mr Kerry has personally supported carbon pricing in the past, but executives in the Biden administration have said they are not interested.

The business community has rallied around him to fight climate change in recent months. Without a pricing system, and instead relying on a patchwork of state and local regulations and rules, hurts Mr. Bidens’ ability to push other countries to be more ambitious, said Shuting Pomerleau, trade analyst. and climate at the Niskanen Center, a libertarian. leaning think tank

Without a national carbon price, it is really difficult and difficult for the United States to conduct climate negotiations, Ms. Pomerleau said.

