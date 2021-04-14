Covid UK: Coronavirus Cases, Deaths and Vaccinations Today | Corona virus





The coronavirus hit the UK, recording more than 4 million cases and 125,000 deaths related to the disease.

The government figures below include confirmed cases where only a few people with the disease have not been tested.

Where are the current coronavirus hotspots in the UK?

When the pandemic began, London was most affected by the coronavirus. After that, the center of the virus moved north, moved to the Northern Ireland region, and then rose again to London and southeast.

Daily life in the UK has been subject to varying levels of restrictions since March 2020, currently subject to various national closures in the UK, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. These regulations are set by the legislative bodies of each country, so there are regional differences.

More information on English blockades are listed here, Scottish blockades here, Welsh here, and Northern Irish here.

How is the disease progressing in the UK?

The UK case first peaked in early April 2020 and fell in late spring and summer. Figures began to increase again in the fall, retreating briefly in November, reaching record levels in January 2021. Since then, cases have declined dramatically. The number of tests available affects the number of cases recorded.

The number of coronavirus infections rose sharply after peaking in April, when records began at the end of March 2020. This figure started rising again in September, setting a new record in January 2021, but declining on a case-by-case basis.

The death toll exceeded the first peak in January 2021, and the daily death toll again exceeded 1,000.

Since UK regulators approved the Pfizer vaccine in December, the pace of vaccine launch in the UK has accelerated. Hundreds of thousands of people are now vaccinated every day.

Is the UK releasing the vaccine fast enough?

The government has achieved its goal of providing the first vaccinations to 32 million people (nearly half of the population) by mid-April. This includes all nine priority groups, including everyone 50 years of age and older, all those who are clinically vulnerable, and frontline health care and social workers.

The government has successfully achieved the first vaccination goal for everyone in the top four priority groups by mid-February.

How the UK testing capacity has expanded

UK testing capacity has increased significantly since the first wave. In other words, when the second wave hit, a higher percentage of cases were recorded in the record, increasing the total number of recorded cases.

With the onset of the second wave, the December daily test hit 500,000 and reached 1 million when school returned in early March.

As the UK wrestled with the onset of the pandemic in the first wave, the daily test capacity was less than 50,000 throughout April 2020.

How does the case rate change?

Lockdown lowered everyone’s case rate. However, it was affected differently by age group. Throughout the pandemic working age, people between the ages of 20 and 60 had the highest levels of infection. Meanwhile, people over 60 had a lower overall incidence rate due to higher self-isolation abilities.

Those under the age of 20 also had a relatively low incidence rate. Scientists suggest that the coronavirus may spread less to children.

Find a case of coronavirus near you

In the table below, you can see the number of cases per 100,000 in your area last week and since the start of the pandemic.

About this data

This data comes from UK public health in cooperation with mandated authorities in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Temporary discrepancies may arise due to differences in data collection and publication schedules. The October 3rd and 4th total cases include cases from the previous day that were posted late due to technical flaws.

Government figures for deaths used in this tracker include all deaths that occurred within 28 days of testing positive. This means that you can quickly catch the deaths that occur in hospitals and nursing homes where tests are widespread.

ONS captures death data differently with corresponding countries in Scotland and Northern Ireland. They count all deaths Covid has on the death certificate. About 90% of these deaths are due to Covid and are responsible for the rest.

Due to the unprecedented and persistent nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article is being updated regularly to reflect the current situation as much as possible. All important modifications to this article or to previous versions of the article will continue to be added to footnotes in accordance with the Guardian editorial policy.

