Taiwan Says Its Chip Companies Will Adhere To New U.S. Rules Blacklisting Chinese Supercomputer Entities





TAIPEI, April 14 (Reuters) – Taiwan on Wednesday announced that its chip companies would adhere to U.S. rules after Washington last week added seven Chinese supercomputer entities to an economy blacklist and after a Taipei-based chipmaker interrupted the commands of one of the named entities.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said the seven Chinese entities were involved in building supercomputers used by Chinese military actors, its destabilizing military modernization efforts, and / or its weapons of mass destruction programs.

Businesses or others on the U.S. Entity List are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department which are subject to scrutiny when requesting permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers.

Powerful Taiwanese companies are the world’s leading semiconductor suppliers, and Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said they would follow Taiwanese and US rules.

Our companies, whether they are producers or exporters, must comply with the rules of our country. Of course, the United States has new rules, and our companies will pay attention and agree with the key criteria of the American rules, she told reporters.

The US move came amid growing tensions with China over Taiwan. China has never given up on the use of force to bring the democratically ruled island under its control.

It has also happened amid a global semiconductor shortage that has placed Taiwan at the center of the technology supply chain.

Taiwans Alchip Technologies Ltd said on Tuesday that it had stopped production of all products related to Tianjin Phytium Information Technology, which is on the new US list.

Alchip, who said 39% of their turnover last year came from Phytium, added that they are collecting detailed documents for our US attorney to determine if the products are subject to the Export Administration (EAR). Regulations).

A permit from the US Bureau of Industry and Safety will be obtained for Phytiums products if necessary, he added.

Its shares fell 9.9% on Wednesday, bringing losses to more than a third of their value since the trade departments announced last week.

Separately, the Hong Kong South China Morning Post reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, has suspended new orders for Phytium.

TSMC said it couldn’t confirm the report and declined further comments.

TSMC shares fell 0.5% on Wednesday, outperforming a 1.1% decline across the Taiwanese stock market. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

