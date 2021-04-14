



A new initiative has been launched to provide post-study support, where most UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were found to face jargon and financial related issues in their low-carbon transitions.

Studies show that SMEs want substantial support from trade agencies and governments on their way to net zero.

Members of the new Zero Carbon Business Partnership include the Federation of Small Businesses, British Chambers of Commerce, British Retail Consortium and Make UK. This partnership will help SMEs access the training, expertise and collaboration opportunities they need to meet the UK’s 2050 net-zero goals.

First, the new partnership surveyed 254 small businesses in all major regions and sectors in the UK, measuring their desire for net zero and key opportunities and challenges. The results of this survey were published today (April 14).

More than half of respondents say reducing the business’ environmental impact is a top priority. Respondents cited were specifically edie’s SME for the Year 2021, Sustainability Leader Awards for Crystal Doors.

However, the results show that many are struggling to decipher the jargon, access related resources, or find the funds they need to reduce emissions. While two-thirds of respondents claimed to understand net zero, seven out of ten said they couldn’t find accessible, high-quality, online help for small business decarburization.

As another major ship tier, costs were expected to increase, especially in light of Covid-19. 40% of respondents said the lack of funding was hindering accelerating sustainability measures.

The report on the results of the survey takes this trend into account and provides recommendations on what UK SMEs need to do to meet net-zero. This includes clear and accessible information. Financial and digital literacy support for new technologies and peer-to-peer relationships for case studies and task sharing.

The authors of the report also urge governments and local authorities to provide more support for SMEs to financially recover from Covid-19 in an environmentally sustainable manner, and to give them a better view of the real opportunities of a green recovery. Meanwhile, trade agencies and business groups can help bridge the trust gap between SMEs and Whitehall departments, and they can do their best by working together to provide a combined narrative and easy contact path.

“The UK government’s ambition for net-zero cannot be realized without an empowered and supportive small business community,” said Allen Creedy, Defra’s president.

“Evidence shows that small and medium-sized businesses support the net zero goal, but we still don’t understand the path to achieving it. This is what makes this platform the basis. It’s an exciting project that reveals a clear and consistent path to net zero and makes the UK a powerhouse for low-carbon infrastructure, technology, goods and services.”

Past research

In a similar survey of 500 SMEs previously conducted separately by Opinium on behalf of the think tank Entrepreneurs Network and Enterprise Trust, 61% of UK SMEs believe the transition to a green economy after Corona 19 offers positive opportunities. .

In this survey, respondents cited poor policy support as the biggest barrier to action.

Another study by the national standards body, BSI, found that only 1 in 5 UK SMEs had public and timed net zero targets, not half of large companies. This suggests that SMEs are facing greater perceived or practical challenges, including policy support, in-house expertise and financial difficulties.

Sarah george

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos