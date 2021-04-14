More Guns Than People: Why Stricter U.S. Gun Laws Are Unlikely





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden last week announced limited measures to tackle gun violence in the United States, but more ambitious measures will be more difficult to pass despite broad public support.

Here are some facts about gun violence in the United States:

HOW MANY AMERICANS HAVE WEAPONS?

With around 121 firearms in circulation per 100 people, the United States is by far the most heavily armed society in the world, according to the Small Arms Survey, a Geneva-based research group.

However, the possession of firearms is less and less common across the country. One in three American households owned firearms in 2016, up from nearly half in 1990, according to think tank RAND Corp. Ownership varies widely from state to state: 66% of households in Montana owned firearms, compared to just 8% in New Jersey.

WHAT KIND OF LAWS GOVERN FIREARMS?

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution enshrines the right to bear arms, which the Supreme Court interpreted as allowing individuals to keep handguns in their homes for self-defense. The conservative-leaning court may soon decide whether gun owners can carry guns outside the home.

The federal government requires most gun buyers to check their criminal background and tightly regulates the possession of machine guns, which are fully automatic, and silencers.

Most other gun laws are set at the state level, where policies vary widely here.

Many democratic-dominated states have tightened their laws in recent years.

California, for example, has banned military-style semi-automatic assault rifles and high-capacity magazines and has the most robust red reporting system, which allows authorities to remove firearms from those deemed dangerous. .

The state also prohibits people from carrying loaded firearms in public – a practice known as open carrying – and firearm owners must obtain a license before carrying a loaded concealed weapon.

Gun laws are much more permissive in rural states, including Idaho, Kentucky, and Wyoming.

Mississippi has the most permissive US laws, according to the Giffords Law Center, a gun control group. Residents of this state do not need a permit to carry loaded weapons, whether open or concealed, and sales of large-capacity assault weapons and magazines are legal. Buyers don’t face waiting times, and the state doesn’t have an alert law.

Mississippi and 28 other states have also passed Stand Your Ground laws that allow people to use lethal force when they feel threatened.

WHAT IMPACT DOES IT HAVE?

Americans aren’t necessarily more violent than other cultures – but their differences are more likely to turn deadly, experts say.

University of Iowa Criminology Professor Mark Berg has found that assault rates in the United States are similar to other countries, but homicide rates are higher due to the prevalence of firearms.

Firearms were a factor in 39,740 deaths in the United States in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as the number caused by traffic accidents. Suicides are the cause of six in 10 gun deaths.

WILL FIREARMS LAWS CHANGE?

Gun rights are one of the most controversial issues in American politics. Proponents see firearms as an important tool for self-defense, target shooting and hunting, as well as a powerful symbol of individual rights. Critics say the Americas’ permissive approach leads to tens of thousands of deaths each year.

The high-profile mass shootings have increased public pressure to tighten regulations. Most Americans here support tougher gun laws here, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll, but Washington hasn’t done much to address the problem in recent years.

One reason: Small rural states with widespread gun ownership have a disproportionate influence in the US Senate, where a 60-vote supermajority is needed to advance most laws in the 100-seat chamber.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed legislation expanding background checks last month, but it faces long odds in the Senate, which is split 50 to 50 between the two parties.

With Congress deadlocked, the presidents acted on their own.

After a 2018 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people, then President Donald Trump banned bump stocks that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire at a speed similar to automatic rifles .

But Trump, a Republican, has also made it easier to buy guns for people with mental illness.

Biden, a Democrat, is aiming to tighten regulations on self-assembled phantom weapons that can currently be sold without a serial number or background check and to make it easier for states to pass anti-red flag laws.

CHANGE POLICY?

The political landscape may be changing. The National Rifle Association (NRA) has been one of the most influential gun rights lobby groups in Washington for decades, but has been hampered in recent years by infighting. The group recently filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to avoid a legal challenge in New York.

The NRA gave $ 30 million to candidates in the 2020 presidential and legislative elections, up from $ 55 million in 2016, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Meanwhile, advocacy groups like Moms Demand Action that support tighter restrictions have increased lobbying spending over the past decade, even though they still lag behind gun rights groups. in their whole.

Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Additional reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Edited by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos