UK Survey Finds Recruiters Prone to Recruit During the Epidemic | Graduate career





Companies blocked young people from less privileged backgrounds by recruiting graduates from a small pool of personal connections during the pandemic, according to a survey.

More than half (57%) of hiring managers say they are more reliant on personal networks and word of mouth referrals, and more than a quarter (28%) say they are more likely to hire after seeing someone they already know. It is a safer bet in uncertain times.

During the epidemic, nearly two-thirds (63%) of recruiters used online networks on platforms like LinkedIn to compensate for not making direct contact, making them a new frontier for kinship.

Skills have to be on a huge level. The kinship that exists in an industry where business leaders rely on their existing contacts to rely on the hiring pipeline must be a thing of the past, and equal access to opportunities must finally become a reality. But for now, it simply doesn’t happen. Employers are turning closed networks into other networks, Dimitar Stanimiroff, general manager of Networking Platform Handshake, wrote a report.

Almost one-third (30%) of hiring managers, senior decision makers at various companies, said they relied on co-workers to recommend candidates, and a quarter (24%) asked their friends, and nearly a fifth (17 %) asked this friend.

Recruiters also said that during the pandemic, they became more dependent on job sites and less on college job services and campus job fairs. A quarter said they actively targeted students based on their online profile. Two-thirds (66%) of businesses plan to do more hiring processes online in the future.

Researchers from the Savanta institution who collected the data not only surveyed more than 500 HR professionals, but also spoke with 640 students from the UK and 334 recent graduates.

One-third of job seekers (33%) thought their interviews and applications were biased towards better connected colleagues, and 15% thought their background would hinder their employment. One-fifth (22%) said they do not have the skills to access online employment services.

