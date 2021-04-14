Blinken meets with NATO allies as US secures withdrawal from Afghanistan | Voice of America





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the time had come to bring NATO forces home from Afghanistan.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Blinken said we had achieved the goals we set for ourselves.

“We will work very closely together in the weeks and months to come for a safe, deliberate and coordinated withdrawal of our forces from Afghanistan,” he added. But even if we do, our commitment to Afghanistan, towards his future, will remain. “

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speak to the media at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 14, 2021.

Blinken held talks on Wednesday ahead of talks with Stoltenberg, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Italian Foreign Minister LuigiDiMaio, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and British Minister of Foreign Affairs DominicRaab.

Stoltenberg said he welcomed the opportunity to closely collaborate, consult and coordinate NATO’s future presence in Afghanistan.

The Biden administration ended months of speculation over U.S. plans in Afghanistan by saying Tuesday it would withdraw remaining troops by September 11, the anniversary of the 2001 attacks that saw Al- terrorists. Qaida hijack passenger planes and crash them into the World Trade Center. in New York and the Pentagon in Washington DC.

Theattacks prompted the United States to overthrow the Taliban in Afghanistan in an effort that eventually grew to include more than 130,000 troops from 50 NATO and partner countries. As of 2015, the remaining forces, which are now less than 10,000, were responsible for training and assisting the Afghan security forces.

US officials have said the decision to leave Afghanistan will be made jointly with NATO allies.

Wednesday’s talks will also focus on the Russian-Ukrainian border, where Russia has gathered its forces.

Stoltenberg called Russia’s actions aggressive and said the provocations must be stopped and de-escalated.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, left, meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, in Brussels, April 13, 2021.

Blinken said on his first day in Brussels on Tuesday that the United States strongly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The White House said President Joe Biden also underlined the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, during a phone call Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The president expressed our concerns over the sudden rise of the Russian military in occupied Crimea and on the borders of Ukraine, and called on Russia to defuse tensions, the White House said in a conversation reading. , adding that Biden had proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia.

The Kremlin oversees the largest movement of Russian troops, tanks and missiles along the Ukrainian border since the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014, according to Ukrainian and US officials. Russia has conducted at least three military training exercises near the Ukrainian border since mid-March.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister DmytroKuleba expressed confidence on Tuesday that Western countries would also act to temper Russian aggression, which he said would force Ukraine to pay too high a price if left unchecked.

Two US warships are expected to arrive in the Black Sea this week amid escalating fighting in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed troops.

The conflict began when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has since killed around 14,000 people, according to the Ukrainian government.

Kulebasaid Ukraine does not want war and is dedicated to diplomatic and political means of settling the conflict.

But while stressing NATO’s support, Kuleba also said: If Russia takes a reckless move or starts a new spiral of violence, it will be costly in every way.

