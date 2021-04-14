Remote workers in support of the UK’s right to sever





Two-thirds of UK teleworkers want the government to include the right to segregate policy in upcoming employment legislation. This requires the company to negotiate with its employees and agree on the rules for when it is impossible to contact people for business purposes.

The disconnect permission prevents workers from taking out their work and communicating digitally outside of normal business hours, including emails, phone calls, and other messages.

Opinium’s poll, commissioned by the Prospect Union representing science, technology and other professionals, found that a much larger number of workers supported (59%) instead of opposing (17%) the right to separate UK policy. Appeared.

This support was strong across all ages, and voters from all parties voting for Conservatives took part in the polls. For example, 53% supported this idea, compared to 22% who did not.

Angus Wheeler-Rowe, a member of the Prospect Union who works in the telecom sector, said last year it was tough. While working from home has helped keep people safe, it has become more difficult to separate work, home, and family appointments. When your personal space becomes an office and you can’t book a day due to lack of rush hour, the pressure for longer hours increases and you respond to requests at unreasonable times.

Setting rules on the perimeter of remote or hybrid work can make a big difference for people to switch off and recharge. Reinforcing the division between work and home will increase motivation and productivity, which will be better for bosses and workers. “

When asked about the potential downsides of long-term teleworking, 35% of workers said their work-related mental health deteriorated during the pandemic, and 42% said this was at least in part as a result of their inability to stop working. An additional 30% of remote employees reported more unpaid work than before the pandemic, and 18% worked at least 4 hours per week.

In response to the findings, Prospect said the figures reveal the dark side of teleworking and are calling for legislative amendments to help mitigate the negative consequences of working from home.

The experience of people who worked from home during the pandemic was highly dependent on the job, the home environment, and, crucially, the behavior of the employer. Prospects Research Director Andrew Pakes, it’s clear to millions of us that working from home has made it feel like sleeping in the office, which means it’s more difficult to completely power off via remote technology and it contributes to mental health.

Remote work remains here, but it could be much better than in recent months. The inclusion of severance rights in employment legislation will take a big step in redraws the blurred border between home and work, and will show government seriousness in tackling the dark side of remote work.

Prospect sent a letter to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, urging him to pursue the policy and initiate consultations on disconnect rights ahead of employment legislation expected to be included in the Mays Queen Speech.

In response to a letter from Kwarteng and BEIS (Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) departments to support UK workers’ right to sever severance, and in response to Computer Weeklys questions, a BEIS spokesman said: The plague has affected mental health. This is why we have already provided 10.2m to mental health charities during the epidemic and an additional 2.3 billion per year in mental health services by 2023/24.

We are committed to providing the largest worker rights upgrades in a generation, including introducing more measures to balance work and personal life and encouraging flexible working.

International momentum calling for the right to disconnect

Other UK-based trade unions are likewise demanding the legal right to sever. For example, TUC published a report in March 2021 warning that the gap in UK law on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace will lead to discrimination and unfair treatment of workers.

You can think that this new technology will be liberating for workers, and in some ways they could be, the report authors wrote. However, new technologies are greatly encroaching on the private sphere of workers beyond the appropriate limits of jobs and working hours. Increasing digitization through AI and other forms of technology is contributing to a culture of always-on where employees are not completely free from work.

There is a growing perception that employers are increasingly looking forward to being able to keep in touch with their employees at all times.

In Ireland, all employees now have the right to disconnect in accordance with the official code of practice drawn up by the Irelands Workplace Relations Commission, which entered into force on April 1, 2021.

In particular, it gives employees the right to not perform their daily work outside of regular business hours. The right not to be penalized for refusing to attend work matters outside of regular working hours; [and] Duty to respect the right to disconnect others (e.g. not to email or call outside of normal business hours).

Advisory Committee

Canada’s federal government is also investigating the introduction of disconnect rights, and is creating a disconnect rights advisory board that brings business and union leaders together to discuss and set new rules for digital transformation.

The Commission’s first meeting took place in October 2020, and Canadians were invited to participate in online consultations on disconnect rights in March 2021.

As the availability of mobile technology increases, employers can demand that employees continue to work off-duty and contribute to strengthening their work. Participating in electronic communications for work purposes outside of working hours has been linked to decreased sleep quality, increased levels of fatigue, and increased health-related absenteeism, Canadian Labor Minister Filomena Tassi wrote in November 2020.

Employers prefer employees who respond to work-related electronic communications outside of working hours and can encourage such behavior through promotions or bonuses, she said. This unfairly penalizes workers who are unable to stay connected after work due to family responsibilities, health reasons, or a lack of tools (e.g. computers, high-speed Internet) needed to work from home.

