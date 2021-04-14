Somali President accepts term extension, alarming US and EU





MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) The Somali president defiantly signed an extension of his and his government’s tenure as the United States and others threatened sanctions and warned of further instability in one of the most fragile countries in the world.

The impasse prolongs an electoral crisis of several months after the postponement of the national vote in February. Critics say President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohameds’ tenure is over. The international community opposed a mandate extension and warned that the extremist al-Shabab group linked to Al-Qaida could take advantage of the country’s sharp political divisions.

The president signed the controversial law on Tuesday evening after the lower house of parliament voted this week to effectively extend his term by two years while calling for direct elections during that time. Senate leaders, however, called the vote illegal and the Somali opposition protested.

The United States is deeply disappointed, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that threatened overnight the possibility of sanctions, visa restrictions and a reassessment of our bilateral relationship. The statement called on the Somali federal government and regional states to urgently resume talks on the electoral crisis.

The European Union has warned that signing this week’s decision will divide Somalia and pose a serious threat to the peace and stability of Somalia and its neighbors, and has threatened to consider concrete measures in response.

Britain said this week’s move undermines the credibility of Somali leaders and threatened to work with international partners to reassess our relationship and the nature of our aid to Somalia.

In response, Somalia’s Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the misleading and fear-mongering statements by some international partners and accused them of inciting the Somali people to oppose their legitimate government. The statement added that Somalia would reject any attempt to use humanitarian aid to blackmail the country, without giving details.

Somalia depends heavily on external aid to feed, shelter and care for a large population displaced by insecurity and climatic shocks, as well as to train and equip its security forces.

In the capital, Mogadishu, frustration has grown.

What happened can be explained as a state coup carried out by a group of people who have been thirsty for power for so long, said civil society leader Abdullahi Mohamed Shirwa. It’s like the craziest political bet.

The Somali government has been unable for months to come to an agreement on how to conduct the election, with regional states of Puntland and Jubbaland clashing on some issues and the international community warning of the holding of by-elections. The crisis led to deadly violence against demonstrators who opposed a postponement of the elections.

Contentious issues during the months of talks on the electoral process included the formation of the electoral management commission, the selection of commission members for the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Somalia has not had a one-person, one-vote direct election for decades.

The country began to crumble in 1991, when warlords ousted dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other. Years of conflict and attacks by al-Shabab, as well as famine, have left this Horn of Africa country of about 12 million people largely shattered.

Al-Shabab controls large parts of southern and central Somalia and often targets the capital with suicide bombings. The extremist group has been a frequent target of US military airstrikes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos