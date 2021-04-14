UK Real Estate Hotspots In Stock Most In-demand As Urban Housing Market Slows Down | British news





According to data from the real estate website, Newquay currently has the most in-demand real estate market in the UK.

According to Rightmove’s figures, Cornish villages have already been voted the most popular seller’s market, with 82% of all properties sold this year.

This was followed by Merseyside’s Newton-Le-Willows (81.8% of real estate) and Devon’s Plymstock (81.2% sold).

Newquay agent Bradley Start, a partner at Start & Co Estate, said the area has been experiencing the worst real estate shortage in 30 years.

Image: Coastal Cornish Town Newquay’s real estate is being sold.

“The stock shortage is the worst thing I’ve seen in 30 years and seems to be in endless demand.

“It’s a mix of locals moving, people buying vacation homes, and people moving entirely, leading to more out-of-town buyers than we usually see.”

Sell ​​prices in the top 10 seller regions have continued to rise since the market resumed after the first blockade in May 2020, seven of which set new records this year.

This demand is being aided by people who want to move away from the city as working from home becomes the norm.

As a result, the real estate market in the city center, hit hard by the pandemic, was much slower. Many people are only looking at 1 in 5 properties that have been sold since the beginning of this year.

Birmingham city center was ranked as the top bias market with only 18.4% of the property sold.

It was followed by downtown Liverpool, where 22% were sold.

Other regions of the top ten buyers market include Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire with an average request price of over £1m, and affluent regions such as Sunbury-on-Thames in Surrey with an average request price of over £500,000.

Image: Downtown Birmingham has recorded 18.4% real estate sales since the beginning of the year.

This list is based on fewer than 300,000 properties for sale since early 2021.

Rightmove said easing coronavirus restrictions has increased activity in the already busy housing market.

The real estate website added that nearly two of the three properties are currently being sold under contract across the United States, and available properties declined by 26% at this time last year.

The number of new properties to be sold in March increased by 51%, but demand continues to exceed supply.

So far this year, Rightmove has hit 20 of its busiest days, and on April 7, it has set a record of more than 9.3 million visits to the website.

Tim Bannister, Head of Real Estate Data at Rightmove, said: “The north and southwest regions are currently prominent seller markets, and places in Cornwall and Devon continue the trend of a desire to move to the beaches and countryside.

“The suburbs are doing well, and some people migrate farther from the city . The city center for sale and rental properties have suffered over the past year as the appeal to live there temporarily disappeared and inventory increased. More than usual. It can be used, but as lockout restrictions continue to be removed, these changes may start faster in the coming months.”

Image: Liverpool is another city with low demand for real estate.

Market regions of the top 10 sellers by% of real estate sold

Newquay, Cornwall-82.0%

Newton-Le-Willows, Merseyside-81.8%

Plymstock, Devon-81.2%

Hailsham, East Sussex-81.1%

Canby Island, Essex-80.5%

Manchester Atherton-80.3%

Quedgeley, Gloucestershire-80.1%

Willingdon, East Sussex-79.2%

Bristol Wheat Kills-78.2%

Mel Ksham, Wiltshire-77.9%

Top 10 Buyer Market Regions by% of Real Estate Sold

Birmingham city center-18.4%

Liverpool CBD-22.0%

Buckingham Sherby Cornsfield-29.0%

Manchester City Center-31.0%

Surrey Sunbury on Thames-31.4%

Langley, Berkshire-31.5%

Bush, Hertfordshire-31.8%

Norwich city center-32.5%

Whitney, Oxfordshire-33.2%

Southampton CBD-33.3%

