Daily US data as of April 14





Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vial and box seen at a vaccination site. Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being given throughout the state of Florida despite a small number of patients who have experienced side effects, including blood clots.

Paul Hennessy | LightRocket | Getty Images

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 2.6 million doses of the vaccine were reported in the United States on Tuesday, bringing the average daily injections given over the past week to a new high of 3, 4 million.

U.S. officials say the Food and Drug Administration-recommended hiatus on Johnson & Johnson vaccine use will not slow down the vaccination campaign.

Jeff Zients, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator, told reporters on Tuesday that Johnson & Johnson’s announcement “will not have a significant impact on our vaccination schedule.”

“The president always said it was a war effort, and as such, we mobilized a war effort so that we were prepared for a wide range of scenarios,” Zients said. “We have a more than enough supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to maintain the current rate of approximately 3 million vaccines per day.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine accounts for 7.2 million of the total doses administered to Americans so far, compared to 99.5 million doses of Pfizer and 85.4 million doses of Moderna. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is responsible for 9.5% of the estimated 75 million Americans who are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

American vaccines administered

With 2.6 million reported shots administered on Tuesday, the latest seven-day average of daily doses administered climbed to 3.4 million.

White House Covid-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said in a tweet it was the first Tuesday of the day numbers were generally lower due to weekly reporting patterns with more than 2 million doses reported administered.

United States share of the vaccinated population

More than 75 million Americans are now fully vaccinated, according to CDC data, or nearly 23% of the total population. About 122 million people, or 37% of the population, have received at least one dose.

Among people aged 65 and over, almost 80% have received at least one dose and 62.5% are fully immunized.

Covid cases in the United States

The number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The latest seven-day average of about 71,200 new cases per day represents a 10% increase from the previous week.

In Michigan, the state with the highest level of daily new cases per capita, the number of infections continues to rise. Michigan registers an average of 7,800 new cases per day, nearing the state’s pandemic peak of more than 8,300 per day, recorded in December.

The average daily number of cases is on the rise in a total of 35 states.

Covid Deaths in the United States

The seven-day average of daily reported Covid deaths in the United States is 973, according to JHU data.

The trend in the death toll is currently obscured by a release of bulk data of about 1,800 deaths in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Department of Health is in the process of transitioning to data reporting guidelines as per CDC requirements. These deaths are all reported for April 7, although they have occurred before.

Prior to this reporting anomaly, the daily death toll from Covid in the United States tended to decline from record levels recorded in January.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos