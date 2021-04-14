Tokyo American Athletes Reveal Strange COVID-19 Training





They are among the best athletes in the world in their respective sporting elite in their training, meticulous in preparation, the best the United States has to offer.

But when training facilities closed due to COVID-19, they had to get creative.

There were boxers smashing stones with a hammer on the side of a mountain. An Olympic diver jumps on his children’s trampoline in the backyard. Wrestlers and judokas compete with their fiancés or siblings.

“It was Rocky Balboa style, trying to find different ways,” recalls wheelchair rugby athlete Joe Delagrave. “I lifted my children, sometimes I pressed my wife on the bench.”

With the start of the Tokyo Games just 100 days away, American athletes were largely able to resume their normal training routine. Gyms and swimming pools are open again, as is the United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Many have even returned to national or international competition.

But almost all of them have a crazy history of “training during COVID-19” from this time of last year. And several American athletes feel that their unique training regimes have actually helped them prepare for the next Games, in one way or another.

“We’re going to be ready for just about anything,” diver David Boudia said at a press conference last week. “Because we’ve been training, just over the last year, in weird ways.”

Boudia, three-time Olympian and four-time medalist, is one of dozens of athletes who have had to find a way to train without having access to a swimming pool. He said he borrowed padded mats and set them up in his backyard, then usurped his children’s trampoline to mimic the bounce of a springboard.

US Olympians and Olympic hopefuls describe their creative pandemic training

When gyms closed during the pandemic, Olympians had to change their training and find new ways to stay in Olympic shape.

Sandy Hooper, USA TODAY

“Never in a million years would I have thought I would be training in my backyard. On the grass,” he said.

Many swimmers, meanwhile, have turned to open water. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King donned a wetsuit and swam with turtles at Howard Lake in southern Indiana. Paralympian Evan Austin retreated to his friend’s lake house, where he swam in the lake while his friend joined a paddle boat to “make sure I wasn’t going to get hit.”

Anita Alvarez, a member of the U.S. synchronized swimming team, said her team’s initial plan was to rent a house on Airbnb with a backyard pool. They ended up deciding to train on land, on Zoom, instead.

“And then I had actually ordered a baby pool from Amazon,” Alvarez said. “(Although) it was kind of just for fun.”

Ginny Fuchs (right) and other American boxers trained in an abandoned Macy’s that USA Boxing turned into a gym.Courtesy of JP Hovey

The early days of social distancing proved particularly problematic for combat sports athletes, who rely on hand-to-hand training sessions to hone their craft. Many had no choice but to enlist their family members as training partners.

Wrestler Kyle Dake said he spent several months wrestling in his garage, with his brother Corey being his primary training partner. Adeline Gray struggled with one of her sisters in her living room or on a patch of grass outside. Judoka Angelica Delgado said she was “throwing my fiancé” in their one bedroom apartment. (Her fiance, Alex Turner, also competes in judo but weighs about 50 pounds more than Delgado.)

Para-judo athlete Ben Goodrich had an arguably more difficult training situation. When the pandemic hit, he returned home to Minnesota, where the person he sent to training was not a significant other, but his father.

“It’s a hard line,” Goodrich joked, “trying to be aggressive and nice to your parents at the same time.”

Stories go on and on like this, covering places and sports. Weightlifter Mattie Rogers cuts carpet tiles to help level the makeshift lift area in her garage. Para-tennis athlete Dana Mathewson and her roommates push all the furniture in their living room up against the wall, thread a net, and build a miniature tennis court. Allyson Felix, six-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the most decorated athletes of her time, was running sprints on the beach or in her neighborhood.

“Some of my neighbors come out wondering what’s going on,” she said with a smile. “… It was probably the weirdest thing.”

Para-tennis players Mackenzie Soldan (left) and Dana Mathewson (right) played tennis in the living room.Courtesy of Dana Mathewson

Olympic boxing hopeful Ginny Fuchs said that at the start of the pandemic, she and fellow boxer Mikaela Mayer would meet a trainer on the side of a mountain. One of them trained with him, while the other smashed stones with a hammer.

More recently, Fuchs and other American boxers trained at an abandoned Macy’s in Colorado Springs, which USA Boxing turned into a gym.

“You know, during this pandemic, you have to find out,” Fuchs said. “You have to make it work.”

Contributor: David Woods

Contact Tom Schad at [email protected] or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.

×

Do you know an Olympic Games fan? Share this story

Stories like this are made possible by our followers like you. Your support will allow us to continue to produce quality journalism.

Stay informed by subscribing to one of our newsletters.

Register now

Posted at 10:28 UTC April 14, 2021 Updated at 13:07 UTC April 14, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos