



Thank you, Chairman. Let’s start by expressing our gratitude to you and your team for working hard to convene this important and urgent meeting today.

The UK shares significant concerns that Ukraine is concerned about the recent increase in Russian military activity on the Crimean Peninsula, which has been illegally annexed with the Ukrainian border. We fully support Ukraine’s use of this Viennese document mechanism to seek explanations from Russia for this military activity and to request greater transparency to reduce the situation.

The Mister Chair, Vienna Document is a key trust and security building measure that builds transparency and reduces risk. Russia’s decision not to attend the meeting held on Saturday in accordance with paragraph 16.2 of the Vienna Document only intensifies our concern, in fact, expressing its intention not to participate in the Chapter 3 meeting at all. We recognize that members of the Russian delegation have been present today and hope that they will listen to the contributions of other participating countries and show a change of mind here today to participate constructively.

The F10 message, issued on April 7, was a reliable Ukrainian attempt to increase transparency about Russia’s military augmentation and reduce the risk of further expansion. It was a legitimate request that Russia was obligated to respond in a satisfactory manner under the terms of the Vienna document. Unfortunately, Russia did not do that.

At a Saturday meeting attended by 39 participating countries, several countries, including Ukraine, raised specific concerns and urged Russia to answer specific questions. These are included in the Chairman’s Report, CBM/SE/21/0004/F14/O and there is no response. We urge Russia to answer these questions here and now, uphold the OSCE principles and commitments, and act responsibly to aggravate the situation.

We, as a participant, emphasize that it is the right of Ukraine to ask for Chapter 3 clarification in relation to any unusual and unscheduled military activity of military significance outside of normal peacetime areas. Russia, to date, refuses to participate in the process, since it does not know the reason for the implementation of the procedure, which completely undermines the purpose for which the risk reduction measures were designed.

Britain’s Mister Chair strongly supports Ukraine’s proven political resolve to resist ongoing Russian aggression, settle disputes through political means, and expand disputes. Ukraine, unfortunately, acted responsibly and with great self-control in the face of new provocations of Russian-backed armed units that resulted in more casualties of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russia is at risk of further escalation and is completely irresponsible even when it has increased its investigation and false information. We urge Russia to stop these reckless actions and instead focus on fulfilling its promises under the Minsk Agreement and Normandy Summit in Paris in December 2019.

Britain remains unwavering in supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters. We do not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea

It is the action of Russia to continue to undermine European security, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries and ignoring the basic principles of the OSCE, including the use of armed threats. Therefore, we again urge Russia to fully comply with the OSCE principles, to fulfill its commitments and to take urgent escalation measures.

I would like to emphasize once again that the door to the use of Vienna documents is open so that Russia’s intentions for the Crimean Peninsula, which are illegally annexed with the border of Ukraine, are now available here and now. We urge Russia to meet the above recommendations and take part in risk reduction measures without further delay. If Russia continues not to do so, it poses a serious threat to the security of the entire OSCE region.

I ask you to attach this statement to today’s journal.

