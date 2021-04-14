Eurozone yields slightly lower after strong 30-year auction in the US





* Government bonds from the Eurozone periphery give tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) – Eurozone government bond yields fell on Wednesday, following the decline of their US counterparts, after strong demand for a US Treasury auction supported bond markets.

Bonds were also supported by data from Japan, which showed basic machinery orders unexpectedly fell the most in about a year in February. The numbers dashed hopes of a pickup in capital spending needed for a private sector-led recovery in the world’s third-largest economy.

Eurozone bond yields, which had risen alongside yields on US Treasuries in hopes of a strong economic recovery later this year and higher inflation, fell 1-3 points basic.

The global situation is that the manufacturing sector is in poor health and it is the sector that is leading the recovery, so maybe there is a bit of a backlash to that, said the ING tariff strategist. , Antoine Bouvet.

Industrial production data for the euro zone are expected next Wednesday.

A solid 30-year auction by the US Treasury also sparked a resumption in bond relief, Bouvet added. Yields on US Treasuries fell and the yield curve flattened on Tuesday following the auction.

The yield on German 10-year bonds, the benchmark of the single currency bloc, fell 1.7 basis points to -0.307%, after hitting an almost two-week high of -0.27% on Tuesday after inflation data in the United States is slightly higher than expected.

Other eurozone bond yields also fell 1 to 3 basis points on the day.

Ten-year US Treasury yields were unchanged at 1.628%, after falling nearly 4 basis points on Tuesday night.

The big picture is about rising yields. Many people think a strong recovery is in the price, but it depends on communication from the federal government – the start of the narrowing debate must be this year given the potential strength of the recovery, Bouvet said.

Several U.S. Federal Reserve officials are due to speak later Wednesday. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos