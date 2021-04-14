The British Airways Commissioner said there was no ambition in the UK travel resumption framework. news





British Airways CEO Sean Doyle says the UK government has proposed a framework for resuming the international travel market, but it has advantages, but it is failing to properly consider improving health.

It represents a step in the right direction in terms of a promise to resume travel and a promise to create a framework to resume travel, he told the CAPA Live event today. But I think we need to be more ambitious.

The UK government’s Global Travel Taskforce announced a proposal to resume international travel to and from the UK on April 9. It is suggested that a traffic light system will be used to classify destinations based on Covid-19 risk factors with various travel restrictions and health requirements related to green, yellow and red conditions.

Doyle cites advice given by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early April as a simpler and more pragmatic solution than the UK framework.

[The USA considers] Doyle says that while vaccinated people are at a lower risk of travel, international travel protocols for vaccinated travelers are much simpler when returning to the United States.

Hence, the British framework should evolve into something much simpler that can restore travel more safely. He believes he can restore travel more safely by better recognizing the positive impact vaccination has on travelers’ health risks.

Doyle says he was making that point to the government.

Ultimately, former Director Aer Lingus says government policy should expect where we will be. [acting on] Where we are today.

And when Doyles’ expectations are over [the second quarter of 2021], Europe is in a very different place.

Citing the remarkable progress in the UK’s vaccination program and the increase in similar efforts in other European countries, and in regions like the United States and Israel, he thinks there is room for optimism in the coming months.

The UK’s travel framework doesn’t have to be as cumbersome as managing the risks it was dealing with, adding that, for example, in countries that control the virus, the requirements for PCR testing are unnecessary when they are reliable. Side flow test available.

IAG Willie Walsh, the new IATA Secretary General and former BA owner, described the UK proposal as an important step, pointing out that the government was one step ahead of most countries in formulating the framework.

However, Walsh also questioned its reliance on PCR testing amid concerns about accessibility and affordability.

The UK government will release full details of the travel framework as early as May 17 before overseas travel resumes, including how individual countries have been classified by early May.

