UK responds to EU legal action against Northern Ireland by mid-May | Brexit News





London is preparing to respond to Brussels’ challenge for violating the UK-EU Brexit divorce deal.

Britain has agreed with the European Union to respond to Bloc’s legal action on how it introduced new trade rules for Northern Ireland by mid-May, a government spokesman said Wednesday.

The EU initiated legal action against former UK member states in March over a unilaterally altered trade agreement with Northern Ireland that Brussels said was violating the Brexit divorce agreement agreed with London last year.

The UK said the move would facilitate passage by extending the grace period of checks for goods moving to Northern Ireland, denying that the move undermined some of the Brexit transactions governing trade with the state.

The spokesman said it had agreed with the EU to respond to official notices by mid-May, according to a precedent that would normally give a two-month response to this kind of procedure.

It has been made clear that the actions we have taken are legal and part of the progressive and diligent implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement has an open border with Ireland, an EU member state, leaving the EU single commodity market in the state of Northern Ireland, requiring confirmation of goods arriving from other parts of the UK.

Some checks were scheduled to start when the grace period expired at the end of March, but London has decided to extend it to October 1st so Northern Ireland retailers can supply supplies.

Since Britain left the EU’s economic trajectory late last year, some supermarkets in the region have been plagued by food shortages, and companies have warned that they are struggling to cope with new practices.

The two sides are scheduled to meet in Northern Ireland on Thursday. The summit is unlikely to hit a breakthrough, but it seems more of a staging post while the two are trying to figure out how to alleviate the differences.

Riots shake the area

Diplomatic moves came after the recent riots in towns and cities in Northern Ireland where Brexit shook a delicate political balance.

The 1998 peace treaty ended decades of fighting in the region between mostly Catholic nationalists and mostly Protestant unionists or loyal people who wanted Northern Ireland to remain part of Britain.

Maintaining peace without allowing the UK to enter the EU market through the 310 mile (500 km) UK-Ireland border was one of the most difficult problems in the Brexit divorce negotiations.

What London and Brussels eventually reached an agreement with was designed to avoid checks between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland. Because the island’s open borders helped support the peace process based on the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

However, the Brexit divorce deal has sparked anger from loyalists by the controversial Northern Irish Protocol that effectively formed a border in the Irish Sea.

The riots, mainly concentrated in pro-unionist regions, have been against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between the major parties of the Northern Ireland local power-sharing government.

The sporadic violence that has caused many police officers to injure them has recently eased after appealing for tranquility across the political spectrum.

