Essential vaccines are on hand for UK nursing home staff.





The UK government is one step closer to mandating Covid-19 vaccinations for caregivers in the UK, and has announced a quick consultation on compulsory vaccinations for people working in elderly families.

Only 53% of households meeting thresholds calculated by Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) said Wednesday that they have taken the steps necessary to provide a “minimum level of protection” against disease outbreaks.

Social welfare experts at Sage advise that 80% of employees and 90% of residents should be vaccinated to prevent the virus from spreading through nursing homes. “This means that nearly half of all care homes with senior residents of approximately 150,000 vulnerable people do not meet Sage’s recommended immunization criteria for care homes and staff.”

Recent data show that in 89 provinces of UK provincial authorities and across 32 boroughs in London, employee vaccination rates are less than 80%, which is more than half. There were 27 local authorities with an employee vaccination rate of less than 70%.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said many nursing homes have requested that vaccinations be made a “placement condition”. . . It helps to better protect and save lives for the staff and residents of elderly nursing homes.”

The decision to start a five-week consultation had mixed reactions.

recommendation

Barchester Healthcare’s chief executive, Dr. Pete Calveley, said in February that he expected all employees to have a jab, urged healthcare providers to support compulsory vaccinations. “We haven’t introduced our vaccination policy lightly, but we believe it is our most important duty to provide safe care for the people we care for.”

Industry group Care England supported the consultation, but expressed concern about the “very short term.” Chief executive Martin Green said the division was “divided” when it comes to mandating vaccinations for employees.

“If the vaccine is mandatory for adult social worker staff working in nursing homes for the elderly, we question whether it should not be mandatory for the NHS, people working in other nursing home settings, supportive living, hospice, etc., too. Green has been added.

Simon Bottery, a senior fellow at King’s Fund think tank, said it was important that the duty of caring for nursing home residents occupied a very broad jab among employees. However, he warned that if they force them to be forced, “it could counterproductively and increase vacancies in areas that are already understaffed.”

Kelly Andrews of GMB, a trade union representing caregivers, was shocked by the idea of ​​using the sector as a “guinea pig for forced immunization”. She added that this would be “thin the ends of the wedge,” and that it could lead employers in other sectors to demand the same policy with “significant consequences for human rights and employment rights”.

